Texans’ ‘Nuisance,’ Rookie Teammate Turning Heads in Training Camp

The Houston Texans got exactly what they wanted when they added soon-to-be 23-year-old offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge with the 26th overall pick of the 2026 draft. That was after the Texans traded up two spots to be better positioned to select him.

Rutledge, a guard in college, has primarily worked at center for the Texans.

Wherever he ultimately ends up, Rutledge is sure to add an edge to the Texans’ offensive line, and he is not the only first-year player causing a stir with his nastiness on the practice field.

Keylan Rutledge Gets Into Dust-Up With Danielle Hunter in Texans Training Camp

Rutledge is competing with Jake Andrews for the starting center job and with Wyatt Teller at guard. Either way, the Texans will likely want to keep Rutledge on the field.

“Have to give credit where credit is due, Keylan Rutledge keeps mixing it up with defensive lineman,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported on X on August 3. “Just got in a mini tussle with Danielle Hunter after a successful run play by RB Woody Marks.

“He’s adding an extra juice of aggression to the unit.”

This is the second time that Rutledge has drawn attention for getting into some extracurricular activity during this training camp.

“Rookie OL Keylan Rutledge took LB Azeez Al-Shaair to the ground during a play and Azeez got up and was pumped for the way the rookie was working,” Brian “Big Sarge” Barfield reported on X on July 30.

Al-Shaair and Rutledge were seen having an extended discussion after practice on August 1.

If anyone on the Texans can appreciate Rutledge playing with an edge, it is Al-Shaair, a Pro Bowler with a history of aggressive play.

DeMeco Ryans Praised Keylan Rutledge

Texans Head coach DeMeco Ryans said after practice that “we never want to see” fighting at camp, attributing it to fatigue. But he also praised the team for fighting through a tough day in practice.

One day earlier, Ryans lauded Rutledge’s tenacity, saying that the young offensive lineman is a “SWARM player.”

Ryans said, “I love it,” regarding Rutledge’s playing through the whistle.

“I love to see O-linemen pushing guys down field, still fighting to make sure he finishes. I love his mindset. That’s what it should be. He cares a lot. You guys [the media] see it standing to the side. We see it. I watch it all the time. Try to highlight him in our team meetings,” Ryans told reporters on August 1.

“That’s what we’re looking for. When you have that type of mindset at O-line, it’s a problem for defenders because you’re just a pest, and you can’t get rid of guys, and that’s what he is. He’s a nuisance for the defense, and that’s what he’s going to be for us, and I love every bit of it.”

Teammates Jayden Higgins and Kamari Lassiter both raved about Rutledge and the aggressive mindset that he brings, too.

Rutledge is not the only Texans rookie draft pick turning heads with his aggressive play.

Texans May Have Perfect Replacement for Injured Starter

Fourth-round pick Wade Woodaz also got in on the festivities like Rutledge, playing physically and through the whistle in his first training camp with the Texans. The Texans need a replacement for injured starter E.J. Speed, and Woodaz could be the best in-house candidate.

“Biggest fight of camp happens after Wade Woodaz slams Jawhar Jordan to the ground,” Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X a short while after Rutledge’s latest interaction. “Seemed excessive from the rookie. Offense [took exception] and … scuffle ensued between multiple players.

“Azeez Al-Shaair was among those who ran on field to break things up.”

As a fellow LB, Al-Shaair appreciates Woodaz’s playing style, too, comparing him to former Seattle Seahawks star Brian Bosworth.