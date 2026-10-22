Houston Texans Announce Critical Update on Polarizing Starter

The Houston Texans continue to trend toward not having Reed Blankenship in Week 7. Blankenship suffered a concussion in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was unable to finish the game.

Additionally, there was an update on the status of standout starting nickelback Jalen Pitre.

Both notices came from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during his first media availability of Week 7.

“Jalen is still week to week with his shoulder injury. He’s getting better. He’s feeling better. We’ll see, you know, how the week continues to progress,” Ryans told reporters on October 21. “Reed is still in the concussion protocol.”

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Blankenship suffered his injury attempting to tackle Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Reed Blankenship Making Texans Look Bad

That play was in the second quarter of the Texans’ eventual win, but Blankenship was a source of fan ire before that.

“Reed Blankenship is rapidly approaching Matt Stevens/Phillip Buchanon/Ed Reed status as a Texan,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Clanton said in a post on X on October 19, adding, “Woof. #HTownMade”

He already earned a label as one of the “worst deals” made this past offseason.

The most surprising development this season so far has been the falloff from the Texans defense,” The Athletic’s Daniel Popper wrote on October 7. Through four weeks, the Texans rank 25th in defensive EPA per play.

The issues have primarily been in the back seven, and they run deeper than just one player. But Blankenship was the one new defensive starter the Texans added, and he has not played well. Blankenship signed for $8.25 million per year. He was supposed to be the final addition that elevated this unit to generational levels. That has not materialized.”

“Blankenship struggled with poor eye discipline at times last season while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Some of those same mistakes have popped up in Houston,” Popper continued.

“Blankenship has not lived up to his contract. The Texans are last in the league in explosive passing rate allowed.”

Pitre missed Week 6, and he is on track to miss multiple games for the fourth straight season.

The Texans are attempting to claw their way back from their 0-4 start to the season, which injuries have marred since the offseason program. Some fans have wondered if reducing Blankenship’s role would be a wise decision for Ryans and the Texans.