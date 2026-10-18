Houston Texans Announce Bad News About $24 Million Starter

The Houston Texans suffered a pair of concerning hits during the showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, specifically regarding starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and safety Reed Blankenship.

Both players exited the game during the second quarter to be evaluated for concussions.

Al-Shaair suffered his first, and the Texans immediately announced he was questionable to return to action, but it was Blankenship whose status devolved quickest.

The Texans similarly initially determined Blankenship was questionable to return with his concussion. However, they ruled him out just over 30 minutes of real time later, ending the first-year Texans safety’s day.

Blankenship was tied with cornerback Kamari Lassiter as the Texans’ leading tackler at halftime.

He had also continued to struggle in coverage, drawing the ire of fans as he has all season while acclimating to the Texans’ defense.

The Texans replaced Blankenship in the lineup with veteran M.J. Stewart. Stewart is in his fifth season with the Texans. He has started five of his 50 appearances with the club, including four games during the 2025 regular season.

Blankenship won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024.

He signed a three-year, $24.7 million contract with the Texans in free agency. He has more than $7 million in guaranteed money on his deal in 2027.

Texans Get Good News on Azeez Al-Shaair Amid Reed Blankenship Injury

While the Texans lost Blankenship for the day, Al-Shaair was able to return to the field in the second half.

That was big for the Texans, and not just because Al-Shaair is a team captain.

Al-Shaair dealt with a groin injury that sidelined him in Week 4, but he returned to the field in Week 5 and was able to make it through the week ahead of the Jaguars game without suffering any setbacks.

The Texans also welcomed Henry To’oTo’o back to the second level alongside Al-Shaair. He had been out since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1.

They remain without third starter E.J. Speed, who is out for the season due to a quad injury.