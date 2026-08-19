DeMeco Ryans Makes Drastic Change Before Texans Face Raiders

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has had a change of heart about the roster. The Texans are preparing to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 of the preseason.

Ryans decided to reverse course following another significant setback. The NFL is just one week into the preseason. Still, the Texans have now lost two starters to injuries. They have lost one starter and a reserve for the entire 2026 campaign.

Their most recent, wide receiver Jayden Higgins, appears to have been the final straw.

Texans Change Plans for Raiders Game After Jayden Higgins Injury

“The #Texans will now rest most of his starters for Thursday’s preseason game vs. the Raiders,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander posted on X on August 19 in the wake of the news on Higgins.

“DeMeco Ryans changed his mind, feeling like his starters had gotten adequate reps in the joint practice.”

Ryans previously let it be known that every healthy Texans player would likely see action.

“As I stand here today versus the Raiders, I anticipating everyone who’s healthy to go out and play,” Ryans told reporters on August 16, as the Texans were already dealing with significant injuries to Graham Mertz and E.J. Speed.

They are also beat up at running back. British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan are both navigating issues of varying severity. They also have differing timelines for return.

Mertz tore his ACL during the Texans’ preseason opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Texans Injury Concerns Growing

“#Texans have had 2 players suffer ACL injuries within the week, each was down on the field only briefly, each got up and walked off the field,” SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler posted on X on August 19. “QB Graham Mertz vs Chargers, he walked to the locker room.

“WR Jayden Higgins vs Raiders in joint practice, he walked to the team’s practice bubble about 50 feet away, then shortly after was driven on a golf cart over to the stadium.”

Ryans was brief in his update on Higgins following the practice.

“No update at this time with Higgins,” Ryans told media members after practice during his press conference on August 19. He did note the Texans’ medical staff was “still evaluating for a leg injury.”

They only recently got Jaylin Noel back to practice. They have also brought Tank Dell back slowly. He is still recovering from a devastating leg injury suffered in 2024.

Dell’s injury cost him the 2025 season, and after Higgins went down, the Texans got a message.

“I think enough has been seen from the WR’s at this to where decisions can be made,” Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker posted on X. “With Wayne and Higgins getting banged-up today, Noel working his way back. Might be a good time to ice up that position, get ready for Buffalo and look at guys down the depth chart.”

Jayden Higgins Post-Injury Details Emerge

It is unclear what Higgins’ timeline is, but some details of the events immediately following his injury have emerged.

“Higgins injured his knee while being covered by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes during a joint practice Tuesday morning, grabbing around his knee area,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 19. “Higgins was able to walk off without assistance from trainers and went inside the Houston Methodist Training Center for further examination. Later, Higgins was transported in a cart to Reliant Stadium and sat in the front seat with no protective gear on his leg or knee.”

Wilson also noted that Higgins remains “in good spirits” and his plan to get back on the field.

“His plan: come back on a mission to be even better than before,” Wilson said in a separate post on X. “Tough blow for him and offense. They’ll lean heavily on Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz, Jaylon Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, etc. It is a thin free agent receiver market. Would expect them to run the football a lot, too.”