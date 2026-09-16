Texans Expecting Good News on Jadeveon Clowney Before Bengals Game

The Houston Texans drew attention for an ominous reason regarding former No. 1 overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney on Wednesday. Clowney was not on the practice field, which certainly piqued interest amid his past and the Texans’ current injury woes.

But the Texans expect him back on the practice field on Thursday.

The Texans have two more practice sessions this week, plus any walkthroughs and meetings that they have planned, before game day.

“We’ll see how he goes,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters during his media availability on September 16. He’s been–he’s just day-to-day. “We’ll see how he progresses tomorrow; should be out there.”

Clowney, 33, was drafted first overall in 2014 by the Texans and returned this offseason after seven seasons away with various teams. He is a backup behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter this time around, playing 20 snaps in Week 1, per Pro Football Reference.

DeMeco Ryans Raved About Jadeveon Clowney After Texans Week 1 Loss

Ryans recently lauded Clowney for his efforts in the Texans’ 36-31 loss in the regular-season opener, in which the pass rusher recorded the team’s first sack of the 2026 campaign.

Ryans also teased plans about using Clowney in the Texans’ version of a NASCAR package.

“That was a cool moment, right, for Clowney to be back in a Texans uniform, and for him to get our first sack of the 2026 season. That was really, really special. I know it’s special for him, and we hope to continue to improve that,” Ryans said on “Texans Radio” on September 14.

So, like where he started. Now, we get those guys all rolling together. It should be a good weapon for us having all three hands out there.”

The Texans will need Clowney in Week 2.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was limited in practice with some back tightness, but he asserted that he will take the field on Sunday. Burrow attempted 35 passes in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers–who are not the Texans, to be sure–could only get home on the former No. 1 overall pick for 1 sack during the contest.