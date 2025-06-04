Coach’s Comments Lead to Ominous Comparison for Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans again downplayed the severity of an injury that has limited third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud through the team’s organized activities and into mandatory minicamp.

Stroud was limited once again to handoffs on Tuesday, leading Ryans to address the matter, which had previously been reported as a shoulder issue.

Ryans remains unfazed.

“There’s no concerns with C.J.,” Ryans told reporters after practice on June 3. “It’s just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end.”

When passing portion of drills begin, Stroud steps aside. Still not throwing. #Texans #OTAs pic.twitter.com/2FrfaOF15R — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) June 3, 2025

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on June 3 that Stroud is dealing with a “minor shoulder muscle tightness,” reaffirming his previous reporting on the matter.

Wilson reported then that it was possible Stroud could return as soon as this week, but there have been no signs of progress. The only consolation comes from the Texans’ lack of concern and Stroud’s attendance during the team’s offseason program.

However, Ryans’ comments drew an ominous comparison for Stroud’s situation.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud Draws Ominous Comparison

The Rams Wire’s Cameron DaSilva offered Texans fans a reminder of how LA’s head coach, Sean McVay, spoke about Matthew Stafford’s balky elbow in 2022.

“In a span of like 10 months, McVay went from saying the Rams were just being smart with Stafford to ‘man, that elbow injury was a big deal,’” DaSilva posted on X on June 3. “Good times!”

Notably, Stroud attended DreamCon in Houston on May 31 and shot a basketball with ease.

CJ STROUD IN DA BUILDING🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/csvUvtQnmx — DiscussingRDC (@DiscussingRDC) June 1, 2025

DaSilva acknowledged the near-14-year age gap between Stafford and Stroud.

Stafford’s ordeal also included receiving injections in his elbow to address a lingering issue from the 2021 season.

Ryans did not answer direct questions about whether or not Stroud had “any work done” on his shoulder, instead doubling and tripling down on his assertion that the Pro Bowl QB would be fine.

Stafford played nine games in 2022, though the Rams shut him down with a spinal contusion.

“It’s unclear when Stroud sustained the injury or if it was the result of throwing in the offseason, but he appeared to suffer a shoulder injury late last season in the Texans’ Christmas game against the Ravens,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on June 3. “Stroud did not miss any time, however.”

Ryans’ most recent comments are more revealing than those from OTAs, when he suggested Stroud was just on a personal schedule.

Texans Down 2 QBs During Mandatory Minicamp

Stroud’s limited participation is enough of an obstacle for the Texans to overcome. But the Texans are also getting limited participation from rookie sixth-round pick Graham Mertz, who tore his ACL during his final collegiate season at Florida.

That has left 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills as QB1 with 2024 undrafted free agent Kedon Slovis as his backup during the early portion of the Texans’ offseason program.

New teammate and Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk said Stroud still contributes.

“You still see him listening to the calls, going through certain things. If he sees a guy make a mistake or feels like they could do it better, he’s going up to him coaching. That’s big for a quarterback going into his third season. That’s stuff that you see from guys that have been in the league even longer. So, that’s really cool to see,” Kirk told reporters on June 3.

“I know when it’s time for us to start getting rolling, that he’s going to hop in there and just keep elevating us as an offense.”