Texans Get Critical Update After C.J. Stroud Raises Eyebrows

The Houston Texans are in the midst of organized team activities, but C.J. Stroud’s participation has noticeably been less than anticipated, and it is because of a pectoral injury. Rather than getting ahead of reports on Stroud’s health, the Texans offered little.

Stroud did light work during the Texans’ OTA practice open to the media on May 29.

He followed that effort with non-participation the following day, amid the revelation that he is dealing with pectoral soreness.

“Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud isn’t throwing at practice as a precautionary measure,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on May 30. “Stroud is dealing with a minor shoulder muscle issue per league sources. It isn’t regarded as long-term issue and Stroud could return to increased activity at practice as soon as next week as the team took caution with the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“Stroud did some handoffs to the running backs. Overall, though, he has been limited for the entire organized team activity besides warmups and some resistance training that involved the upper body and lower body.”

Backup QB Davis Mills got the first-team passing reps while Stroud watched alongside new Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley.

Texans Downplay C.J. Stroud’s Pectoral Injury

Questions first arose about Stroud’s participation in OTAs after the first session open to the media. Then, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans sidestepped questions, citing every player having a specific plan for this portion of the offseason program.

“There will be guys on different schedules, different routines. So, you’ll see some guys out. Some guys won’t be out there, some guys will be. Some guys will be on different snap counts, different pitch counts,” Ryans told reporters on May 28. So, there’s nothing going on right now within our guys. Everybody’s just on their own schedule.”

Notably, the OTA portion of the offseason program is voluntary.

According to Caley, Stroud has also maximized his time on the practice field and in the meeting room. Caley also echoed Ryans’ sentiments, saying there were “no concerns whatsoever” about Stroud, who has been “locked in every step of the way.”

“He’s doing a great job, and he’s out here, and he’s working,” Caley told reporters after OTAs on May 30, citing Ryans’ message about individual routines.

“It starts in the film room, starts in the meeting, and the preparation going into it, and trying to prepare, and learn the details, and the nuances of everything we’re doing. You get mental reps out here. Being out here, he’s involved in all the communication, he’s tapped in, he’s into it. So, I’ve been very pleased when he’s out here.”

C.J. Stroud Faces 1st Setback in Critical Window

Stroud is heading into Year 3 of his four-year, $36.3 million rookie scale contract. The Texans can retain control of where Stroud plays through the 2030 season with his fifth-year option and franchise tags.

But that would be expensive and would likely strain the relationship.

He is widely expected to at least negotiate for a big, potentially even historic contract extension when he is eligible.

C.J. Stroud: “I love Houston and I thank God for the opportunity to be here every day, I hope I’m here for 100 years” pic.twitter.com/iMJwHTImjN — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) February 14, 2025

Stroud and the Texans, then, need this issue to clear up and not linger into training camp or, even worse, the regular season. Their messaging expresses a lack of concern. However, hiding the true nature of the injury does not instill confidence.