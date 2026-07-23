Texans Get Eyes on 6-Foot-9 Former Giants O-Lineman: ‘Human Mountain’ 

The Houston Texans are continuing to explore every avenue to ensure they have the proper mix along their offensive line. That has led the Texans to Dodji Dahoue.

Dahoue towers at 6-foot-9, but he is raw.

The Texans upgraded their offensive line this season, spending a hefty sum to achieve their goal. Still, being able to get such an intriguing prospect into their program could be worth the flier for the Texans to take.

Texans Show Interest in IPP Prospect Dodji Dahoue

Dahoue is part of the International Player Pathway program, which the Texans have taken advantage of in the past. Dahoue also spent time with the New York Giants this offseason and could be a developmental option for the Texans.

“#Texans worked out former Eastern Michigan offensive tackle Dodji Dahoue,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on July 23.

“No immediate signing for former undrafted #Giants, Eastern Michigan @EMUFB offensive tackle Dodji Dahoue, per league source, but remains a good potential practice squad International Player Pathway candidate for team. Dahoue (6-foot-9, 310) born in France, raised in Washington, D.C. and Bamako, Mali. Mom is French and works for Belgian government as an engineer. His dad owns a company in Togo in West Africa.”

Giants On SI’s Gene Clemons called Dahoue a “human mountain.”

The Texans’ offensive line woes under head coach DeMeco Ryans are well documented. Still, Dahoue would be a long-term project for the team. He would face stiff competition for a roster spot. But the Texans could get an exemption since he is part of the IPP program.

“At the end of training camp, IPP players can either be signed to their assigned club’s 53-man roster or waived,” the NFL’s Football Operations guide reads. “Players who clear waivers may be signed to their assigned team’s practice squad using an IPP exemption that allows for an extra practice squad spot. IPP players signed to a practice squad using the exemption may not be signed to any team’s active roster that season; however, players signed to a practice squad without the exemption are treated in the same way as other practice squad players for roster purposes.”

Texans Offensive Line Remains Source of Intrigue

Sharp Football Analysis ranked the Texans’ offensive line 31st, ahead of only the Cleveland Browns.

“It’s going to be tough for C.J. Stroud to make the necessary strides playing behind this offensive line,” the Sharp Football Staff wrote in June. “Houston added rookie Keylan Rutledge and veterans Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, who have missed a combined 17 games over the last two seasons, in hopes of turning things around quickly.”

Smith was limited during the Texans’ offseason program. The Texans’ decision to re-sign Ed Ingram has also been criticized after his breakout campaign, in which he still struggled in pass protection.

Again, adding Dahoue would not resolve the Texans’ issues if they ultimately sign him.

However, it is a reminder of the lengths to which the team has already gone to address the issue. Despite that, plenty of uncertainty remains.