Texans GM Nick Caserio Questioned Over $106 Million Roster Decision

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio utilized every avenue available to the team to upgrade the offensive line this offseason, but questions remain about the group that loom large heading into training camp.

The Texans added five new players, including three veteran free agents, to a group that struggled in run blocking and pass protection at different times last season.

And yet, the Texans’ starting lineup is no clearer than it was when the offseason began.

Nick Caserio Invested Heavily Into Texans’ Offensive Line

The Texans signed Braden Smith, Evan Brown, and Wyatt Teller in free agency and selected Keylan Rutledge–after trading up two spots–and Febechi Nwaiwu in the 2026 draft, while also re-signing Ed Ingram and Trent Brown.

All told, the Texans handed out more than $106 million worth of new contracts, per Spotrac.

But the Texans have–at best–two spots figured out, with left tackle Aireontae Ersery set and Ingram appearing to have at least a strong lead at right guard, sparking debate.

“The Texans knew they needed to improve the offensive line and threw bodies at the problem accordingly,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote on July 21. “But despite their efforts, the final form of the starting five is still unclear.

“Given the positional shuffling underway, there’s still reasonable doubt in the clear improvement of the starting five. Houston needs a lot to break well for them: Teller switching sides and staying healthy, Rutledge learning the center spot, Smith getting healthy for camp and holding it down at right tackle, Ersery taking a step forward at left tackle.”

Solak noted that camp is an opportunity to get the Texans’ solution to the uncertainty.

Texans’ O-Line Ranked Top Training Camp Storyline

Caserio’s efforts have been oft-discussed, with NFL.com’s Kevin Patra listing the changes as th Texans’ biggest training camp story line, ahead of C.J. Stroud’s ability to bounce back from a rough playoffs and the reinforcements for their already stellar defense.

“The most glaring weakness of the 2025 Texans will take center stage during training camp, as Houston once again undergoes an offensive line revamp,” Patra wrote on July 8. “On paper, it’s a significantly improved group from the one that got bowled over a year ago. However, we’ve said that before. Paper can get shredded, just like last year’s O-line in Houston. How the crew shakes out will be the key to camp — and how the Texans’ season unfolds.”

The Texans ranked 30 in Pass Blocking Win Rate and 32nd in Run Blocking Win Rate during the 2025 season, per ESPN in January.

Caserio clearly identified personnel as the issue.

Time for Texans’ Plan to Play Out

Caserio and the Texans face a noteworthy amount of uncertainty that underscores the gravity of the situation. The Texans had to make so many changes that there has been little consensus about the efficacy.

Ingram, Rutledge, Smith, and Teller have all had their deals or methods of arrival questioned if not outright decried.

However, players have not even put on pads or had live contact just yet.

That will sort out the Texans’ questions for Caserio, head coach DeMeco Ryans, offensive coordinator Nick Caley, and offensive line coach Cole Popovich. If not, it will be back to the drawing board for Caserio and the Texans.