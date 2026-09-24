Houston Texans Draw Attention With Jadeveon Clowney News

The Houston Texans listed six players as non-participants in practice on Wednesday, including former No. 1 overall pick and veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney was one of the four DNPs who is dealing with a legitimate injury concern.

Clowney is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in a report on X on September 23.

The veteran notably did not practice last week as head coach DeMeco Ryans expected.

“We’ll see how he goes,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters during his media availability on September 16. “He’s been–he’s just day-to-day. We’ll see how he progresses tomorrow; should be out there.”

Clowney, of course, sat out the Texans’ Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he appears on his way to a second straight absence.

The Texans have two more practice sessions this week for Clowney to show improvement.

Texans DE Room Could Have to Step Up Without Jadeveon Clowney

The Texans did get some good news on Wednesday beyond Clowney, with defensive end Logan Hall able to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. That is in addition to Will Anderson Jr. being among the DNPs, but–like tight end Dalton Schultz–only due to a rest day.

The Texans have navigated multiple injuries at the defensive end spot.

Ali Gaye, Dylan Horton, and Solomon Byrd are ll on injured reserve and out for the season. The Texans still have Anderson and co-starter Danielle Hunter atop their depth chart.

They also have veteran Domonique Robinson and rookie Sabastian Harsh on the 53-man roster. Another veteran, Chris Braswell, is on their practice squad. Still, not having Clowney would sting. He has one of the team’s 7 sacks this season.

There were questions about the Texans’ pass rush depth before he re-signed in August.

Clowney has also dealt with injuries throughout his career. Given that, the Texans could choose to play it save in hopes of preserving him for later in the season. At 0-2, though, that would be risky.