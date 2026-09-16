Texans Facing New Injury Concern With Pro Bowler Nico Collins

The Houston Texans are now on watch over two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

“#Texans WR Nico Collins was limited in practice with a hamstring injury,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander reported on X on September 16, beating the team’s official announcement. “It’ll be one to watch this week.”

Collins participated in individual position drills, and ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime believed he did not look too labored.

For what it’s worth WR Nico Collins did go through Individual drills. Collins looked fine to me here. https://t.co/x9WoUk8Wps pic.twitter.com/JPEZtBUFI5 — DJ Bien-Aime | NASM CPT (@Djbienaime) September 16, 2026

“#Texans to have tests done on Nico Collins’ hamstring, per league source, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X after the initial news broke, adding that the “Severity of injury still being determined.”

Wilson later clarifiedWilson later clarified that Collins injured himself at practice on Wednesday.

Collins has battled injuries throughout his career, including last season when he missed two games during the regular season.

He also missed the Texans’ loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Playoffs.

Nico Collins Not Only Injury Concern for Texans

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media before the injury report came out, so there were no questions asked or information offered about Collins’ status heading into Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Collins is not the only concern the Texans have.

Collins and Will Anderson Jr. (rest) were both limited, which is more encouraging than not. But Jake Hummell (groin) and Jadeveon Clowney (knee) did not practice.

Ryans addressed Clowney’s status, saying he expects the veteran to practice on Thursday, but Hummell’s status was similar to Collins’ in that Ryans’ presser preceded the official report on who was and was not at practice on Wednesday.

Like Anderson, Dalton Schultz was given a rest day, but he did not practice at all.

On a positive note, both starting right tackle Trent Brown [hand/wrist] and rookie linebacker Wade Woodaz [thumb] practiced in full.

Woodaz’s status figures to be just as key as Brown’s, since the Texans lost starting linebacker Henry To’oTo’o to a shoulder injury that will take several months to heal and has landed him on injured reserve.

Changes to player statuses will be the key to monitor on Thursday.

The Texans got off to a dubious start, falling 36-31 at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, and they now host Joe Burrow and the 1-0 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.