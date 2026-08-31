Texans Signing All-Pro Playmaker After Praise From DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans are reuniting with veteran defensive back and All-Pro special teams ace George Odum.

“#Texans re-signing former #49ers #Colts All-Pro special teams ace George Odum to practice squad, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Odum had 11 tackles, one interception in preseason finale against #Panthers Played for DeMeco Ryans with #49ers previously and #Colts with Frank Ross.”

This was not unexpected.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans raved about Odum following the Texans’ preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, saying he was “really proud of” the way his players were “flying around,” citing Odum among the group.

George Odum Re-Signs With Texans

Odum finished second on the team in tackles in the Texans preseason finale, a 16-13 loss, drawing praise from Ryans for his efforts.

“He had elite energy the entire game,” Ryans told reporters during his postgame press conference on August 28. “He was talking the entire game, and he made the play on an interception; made some good tackles. So, a lot of guys can help themselves from the work that they put out there tonight.”

Odum is one of the players that did just that.

The 32-year-old safety (33 in November) entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He bounced between the 49ers and Colts exclusively before joining the Texans on August 23.

This story will be updated.