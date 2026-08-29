DeMeco Ryans Warns Wide Receiver, Texans Teammates

The Houston Texans will look quite different come Monday, August 31, as head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio get to work.

Teams around the NFL must trim their rosters down to 53 players by 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 30. That means a flurry of transactions is coming from teams all across the NFL, though the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers got a head start.

Ryans made it clear that, despite their best efforts, disappointment is coming for some.

“Every year it’s tough to make the team, as it should be, right? Our younger guys are getting better. They’re improving. It’s a hard team to make, and that’s how you want it to be, right? And so, we have some tough decisions to make, myself and Nick. But we’ll go through that process and make the best decisions that we can make for the Houston Texans,” Ryans told reporters on August 28.

“It’s never easy. Every time you have to sit there and talk to a guy and give him the devastating news to him that he’s not making a team, it’s hard to give that news, and I know it’s hard to receive that news as well. So, there is no pretty way of doing it. For us and how Nick and myself has handled it, we’re always honest, truthful, upfront with those guys, and give them the reasons behind why and things that they can improve upon to help them truly be a better player, so the next time around they can make it.”

Sterling Shepard, Zay Jones Among Texans on Notice

Ryans said that the Texans’ decisions will not be based on one play in a preseason game, or one rep in practice, noting that it “won’t be an easy decision at the receiver spot, because we have, probably, more guys deserving that we have spots for.”

That could be difficult for receivers like Sterling Shepard and Zay Jones, who simply have not had the time to string together many successful days.

Shepard had two catches for 7 yards in the final, while Jones caught a 6-yard touchdown.

“Zay’s done a good job of picking up the scheme. I think it’s kind of unfair to those guys, coming in as late as they come in,” Ryans said. “But him and Sterling, they’ve come in, and they picked up the scheme as best as they could over the short period of time. And they’ve been true pros about how they approach their business, how they approach day-to-day. I mean, true pros. Couldn’t be more proud of the way those guys have handled themselves.”

As much as that is an endorsement of the veterans, it does not sound like it will lead to a spot on the Texans’ 53-man roster, at least based on Ryans’ comments. He also noted they addressed their need for a Jayden Higgins replacement with the trade for Kashon Boutte.

DeMeco Ryans Praises Texans Players

Ryans had plenty of good things to say about the game’s standouts, including safety George Odum, a former First Team All-Pro on special teams who had an interception against the Panthers.

“What I’m extremely proud of is the effort. A lot of guys are flying around making plays. George was one guy,” Ryans said. “He had elite energy the entire game. He was talking the entire game, and he made the play on an interception, made some good tackles. So, a lot of guys can help themselves from the work that they put out there tonight.”

That trade created a void at backup safety that Odum may have secured for himself.

Ryans also had strong thoughts on linebacker Jamal Hill, a converted college linebacker and former draft pick with 20 games of experience under their belt.

“Jamal has continued to grow throughout this entire time that he’s been here. Learning the linebacker position, and I think he’s picked it up really well,” Ryans said. “We had a walkthrough the other day, and just to hear how he was communicating. He was loud, he was on it, he was concise. I was proud of the growth that I’ve seen from him.

“Tonight he made some plays. There in the end zone, getting the ball out. So, he’s made some plays, and he’s flying around making plays on special teams as well. But I’m proud of Jamal’s growth.”

With the Texans’ injuries and his experience, Hill is a good bet to make Ryans’ 53-man roster.