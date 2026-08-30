Texans Part Ways With Super Bowl Champion in Good News for Teammate

The Houston Texans are moving on from Justin Watson and the decision could bode well for one of his former teammates.

“#Texans releasing veteran receiver Justin Watson, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 30, adding that it “could bode well for Jared Wayne” and that “Lewis Bond has done enough to make the #Texans 53-man roster, in my opinion and others.”

Could bode well for Jared Wayne with Justin Watson release , per league source.Lewis Bond has done enough to make the #Texans 53-man roster, in my opinion and others https://t.co/fTPAsIqO6c — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2026

Watson was entering Year 2 with the Texans.

A three-time Super Bowl champion–twice with the Kansas City Chiefs and once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers–he failed to stand out this spring and summer after an injury-marred 2025.

Texans Youngster Makes Strong Impression Amid Justin Watson News

Watson, 30, was a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018. Th 6-foot-2 wideout caught three passes for 30 yards during the 2025 regular season with the Texans. That, plus a lack of explosive plays this preseason, led to his exit.

“Tough cut but I think Jared Wayne has shown enough to take this spot,” Garrett Williams (Houston Stressans) posted in reaction to the news.

Wayne has seven receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown during the preseason.

Watson had a 3-23-0. Add that with the Texans trade for Kayson Boutte, and the veteran may have seen the writing on the wall. It remains unclear if Watson is one of the players the Texans look to bring back for their practice squad.

This story will be updated.