Texans Shut Down Second-Year Former Draft Pick, Rookie Playmaker

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans needed space on the roster to make room for Brett Rypien, even with expanded limits, and they had a pair of ready-made candidates in Graham Mertz–who Rypien is replacing–and Joshua Pitsenberger.

Mertz’s injury news has been the headline for the Texans coming out of their preseason-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is one of several players whose statuses changed.

That has left the Texans facing a sobering reality.

Texans Make Roster Decision on Graham Mertz, Rookie RB

The Texans announced their move to add Rypien, but including updates on Mertz–who was already revealed to have suffered a season-ending knee injury–and Pitsenberger, who exited late in the fourth quarter of the loss to LA.

“The Houston Texans have placed the following players on the Reserve/Injured list,” the Texans wrote in their official announcement on August 15.

Mertz’s injury occurred just before halftime in the contest.

Pitsenberger got hurt just before the end of the contest. The Texans reinserted starters (for that game at least) Davis Mills at quarterback and Noah Whittington at running back. The Texans are short-handed at both positions.

Mertz also tore his ACL in college at Florida in 2024. He and Pitsenberger are just the tip of the iceberg

They remain a team to watch for several more roster moves, at least for the rest of camp.

DeMeco Ryans, Texans Face Silver Lining With Beat-Up Roster

The Texans entered their preseason slate without a full compliment of players. Mertz and Pitsenberger just add to the unfortunate developments.

“#Texans sorting through injuries: Graham Mertz (torn right ACL, MRI confirms), Ja’Marcus Ingram (shoulder), Josh Pitsenberger (ankle, couple weeks), Collin Wright (strain, soft tissue, day to day), per league sources,” Wilson posted on X on August 14, adding “Jake Hansen (ankle), Brevin Jordan (knee), Jawhar Jordan (strained hip flexor), British Brooks (broken hand).”

There is a silver lining for the Texans, though.

They have, so far, avoided setbacks at the top of their roster. The NFL’s injury rate is high enough to know that will not remain the case. But even with all the injuries they entered the Chargers game with and the ones they suffered during, the Texans are in good shape.

None of their starters have been forced to miss time, save for third linebacker E.J. Speed, who was lost to a quad injury during the Texans’ offseason program.

Still, Ryans and the Texans coaching staff had better keep their list of options handy