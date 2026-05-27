Texans Add Super Bowl Champion With Ties to DeMeco Ryans

The Houston Texans are bringing in a familiar face for head coach DeMeco Ryans in one of his former teammates, Darren Sproles.

Sproles was a Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion during his playing career.

He and Ryans have worked together in the NFL before. This time it will be quite different, though. Sproles is set to join Ryans on the Texans’ sidelines during the offseason program and, potentially, beyond.

Darren Sproles Reunites With DeMeco Ryans on Texans’ Coaching Staff

“In other Texans news: Former Chargers, Saints and Eagles RB Darren Sproles is participating in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Texans this spring. He was teammates with DeMeco Ryans in 2014-15,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime reported in a post on X on May 27.

“Sproles was 2010s all decade.”

According to the league, participants must check off one of two boxes: either being a former NFL player or having coaching experience at the high school, college, or other professional league levels.

“The program’s objective is to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps,” letting aspiring coaches observe, participate, and gain experience with clubs.

The hopefuls seek to “ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position.”

“Applicants will fill out the online application and select the top 5 NFL clubs they have an interest in completing a fellowship with. Clubs will be alerted of the application submission and will reach out to the applicant individually for further steps if they so choose,” the league noted.

“The length of the fellowship ranges from a few days to a few weeks. In select cases, clubs have extended a fellow to work on staff with them for a season or year.”

Sproles, 42, was teammates with Ryans, a former linebacker, on the Eagles in 2014 and 2015.

Darren Sproles Was Dynamic, Versatile During NFL Career

Sproles originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick (130th overall) in 2005 by the then-San Diego Chargers. After six seasons with the franchise, including a missed 2006 season due to a broken ankle, Sproles signed with the Saints as a free agent.

The Saints traded Sproles to the Eagles in 2014. He retired after spending 2019 in Philadelphia. He was a three-time Pro Bowler, earning two nods during his time with Ryans with the Eagles.

Sproles finished his playing career with 8,392 yards and 55 touchdowns on 1,285 touches.

However, Sproles was also dynamic in the return game. He led the NFL in yards and punt return metrics during those 2014 and 2015 seasons with Ryans and the Eagles. Now, Sproles will look to help Ryans and the Texans in any way that he can.

The Texans will notably face off against the Eagles during the 2026 regular season. The game is in Week 16, on the road in Philadelphia on “Thursday Night Football.”

That potentially sets the stage for two Eagles alums to help the Texans notch a late-season win.

Texans’ Coaching Staff Boasts Several Former NFL Players

Ryans and Sproles are far from the Texans’ only coaches heading into the 2026 season who used to be players.

Texans defensive line coach and run game coordinator Rod Wright was a seventh-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2006. He was also a part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Program. Wright interned with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Ryans was a defensive quality control assistant on that 49ers team in 2017.

Assistant D-line coach Frank Okam was a fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2008. Assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood was a Jacksonville Jaguars seventh-rounder in 2009.

Defensive and special teams assistant Sean Baker was not drafted. However, he had stints with multiple teams, playing for the Atlanta Falcons in 2014. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Danny Barrett played quarterback for 14 years in the CFL.