Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Makes Final Decision on C.J. Stroud for Chargers Game

Quarterback C.J. Storud and his fellow Houston Texans starters will not play against the Carolina Panthers on the road in the preseason finale. That much, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has decided.

“No starters will play Friday vs. #Panthers per #Texans coach DeMeco Ryans, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 26.

SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler corroborated the report with one of his own.

That means Preseason Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders was their only work of the exhibition slate, and–by all accounts, including, most notably, Ryans’–it went well, as they prepare to open the regular season against the Buffalo Bills.

DeMeco Ryans Makes Final Decision on C.J. Stroud, Texans Starters vs Panthers

Ryans’ decision comes on the heels of Stroud completing 4 of 6 passes for 27 yards on his only preseason drive. It ended with a touchdown.

Ryans pulled the group after that. However, he needed to see something else. Something he did not get in their first practice of the week. He said as much after.

The fourth-year HC sang a different tune on Tuesday.

The Texans are also battling injuries at multiple positions. Ryans and the rest of the coaching staff are surely aware of that, with the regular season also approaching.

This story will be updated.