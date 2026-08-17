Texans Coach Gets Honest About C.J. Stroud as Raiders Loom

It was an encouraging day for C.J Stroud on the practice field, and it got even more so for the Houston Texans star afterward.

Stroud has become one of the most polarizing players, let alone quarterbacks, in the NFL following his rough postseason and what many argue has been back-to-back years of regression by the former No. 2 overall selection out of Ohio State.

So far this summer, though, Stroud is continuing his promising efforts from the spring.

C.J. Stroud Sparks Telling Take From Texans Coach

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski spoke candidly about what he has seen from Stroud this summer, his second with the young passer.

“It’s been a great camp. All those guys really worked hard. He’s kind of led the way and set the tone for us. All the goals that we have through the spring, I feel like we really accomplished from a pre-snap standpoint,” Schuplinski told reporters on August 16.

“Now, it’s just going and executing post-snap-wise, and he’s done a great job of that. In good shape. He looks good physically. He’s kind of just kind of leading the charge in there in the huddle, at the line of screamings. Mixing up cadences and executing. Proud of him, the way he’s performing.”

Schuplinski also explained what has seemed like a smoother operation for Stroud.

The coach cited increased time on task for Stroud, who he also said likely feels like “everything sounds a lot more familiar” in coordinator Nick Caley’s offense.

“He probably took it upon himself this year in the offseason to make sure he’s good on all the verbiage, all the calls, and he could kind of anticipate the calls as they’re coming in,” Schuplinski told the gaggle of media members.

“We stressed with all those guys to just read the call sheet, keep reading the call sheet. Understand being able to finish the play as it’s coming in. And I would say that’s probably the biggest thing, is we’re getting it in quicker. We’re getting the call in quicker, and we’re up to the line (of scrimmage) with a lot of time to do what we need to do.”

Jerry Schuplinski Debunks Narratives About C.J. Stroud, Offense

One of the biggest and longest-standing gripes against Stroud is that he struggles when under duress. That is not unlike other quarterbacks. But last season, Stroud also saw his Pro Football Focus grade fall when not blitzed. That does not even account for his postseason struggles.

The Texans do not need PFF’s grades to tell them where Stroud struggled last season. However, it does illustrate the point made about the embattled QB.

Asked about Stroud’s growth in that regard, Schuplinski pushed back on the narrative.

“I don’t know that I would say ‘growth,’ because I think he’s always done well. But he has done– continued to do an excellent job moving in the pocket, adjusting around, stepping up in the pocket. But also, keeping his eyes downfield and making the throws as opposed to just always scrambling. We always tell them, ‘Hey, if you could step up, keep your eyes downfield, because you got a shot to make a play down there.”

The other narrative Schuplinski pushed back on was the notion that the offense the Texans run puts a lot on young QB’s. Perhaps more than they have experienced at any other point in their football journey.

“I don’t know that there’s a lot more per se,” Schuplinski said. “There might just be something that’s a little bit different than they’ve done.

“If you want to say that it’s a little bit of a new learning, maybe that’s part of it. But I do feel like once you kind of go and get the hang of it, then it’s been old hat a little bit. Now, we’ve got a new quarterback [Brett Rypien] that just came in. So, kind of going through that process with him. But I feel like C.J. and Davis [Mills] have been really comfortable in it right now.”

Stroud and the Texans starters are expected to play in Preseason Week 2.

The Texans will host the Las Vegas Raiders. That will mark Stroud’s first opportunity to prove that all of the hard work he has put in this season will pay off for the Texans. Houston has Super Bowl aspirations, and Stroud is the key.