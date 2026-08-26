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Insider Delivers First Update on Texans’ Braden Smith

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Braden Smith, Houston Texans
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The first update on Braden Smith has emerged.

The Houston Texans saw offensive lineman Braden Smith suffer an apparent injury joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, and we now have a better idea of what the issue might be with the former Indianapolis Colts starter.

“Texans believe OL Braden Smith suffered a foot injury today that led to him being carted off,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 26.

Smith, 20, is in his first season with the Texans.

Texans Suspect Foot Injury for Braden Smith

Braden Smith, Houston Texans

GettyBraden Smith’s injury history followed him from the Colts to the Texans.

He signed a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency. Unfortunately for the Texans, his history on injury woes has followed him to Houston. The Texans, though, have had a plan in place since before Smith’s latest setback.

Smith as a second-round pick, taken 37th overall by the Colts in the 2018 draft.

He has logged one full regular-season slate of games in eight previous campaigns, and that was in 2019 before the NFL expanded to 17 games.

Smith was part of a significant effort by the Texans to fortify their front. Their previous plan has proven so far to be superior, though. That is veteran Trent Brown. Brown started at RT for the Texans in 2025 and re-signed on a bargain, one-year, $5.5 million pact.

What that says about the outlook of the Texans’ offensive line remains uncertain.

This story will be updated.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

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Insider Delivers First Update on Texans’ Braden Smith

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