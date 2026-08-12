Texans’ All-Pro Gets Strong Words Amid Attention From NFL

The Houston Texans will argue that Derek Stingley Jr. is the best cornerback in the NFL.

Stingley certainly has a case, as evidenced by recent remarks not just from his Texans teammates, but also from some of their close rivals.

Stingley is heading into his fifth NFL season, all spent with the Texans as the former third-overall pick of the 2022 draft, and is already a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro. He is also 25th on the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for 2026.

Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. Gets Clear Message From All-Pro

Stingley is making his debut on the Top 100 List and is one of several Texans who have already been announced. He drew plenty of strong remarks, none stronger than from fellow corner Tre’Davious White.

White, a free agent, is also a two-time Pro Bowler and is a one-time First Team All-Pro.

“When the ball is in the air, it’s like he don’t even see the receiver anymore. It’s like, ‘This is mine,’” White said during the video shared on X on August 12.

“He’s just a all-around athlete, so technically sound. Sting, keep doing your thing, boy. You’re the best in the league. Keep going. You got a lot of love over here from Tre White, boy. You that guy. You are the guy.”

Stingley has allowed 49.6% completion on 254 targets in his career, per Pro Football Reference.

According to Stathead, that is the best mark among all corners to face at least as many targets since he entered the league in 2022.

Rivals WRs Get Honest About Derek Stingley Jr.

The receivers that Stingley matches up against know all too well how difficult it can be, and two of them weighed in for the Top 100 Players list.

“He’s a great athlete, and his ball-tracking skills are next to none,” Super Bowl champion and reigning Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. “Probably the best I’ve seen at the cornerback position.”

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce said, “I think he trusts his athleticism.

“He’s kind of fine with letting you run your route, do your thing. And then, he’s hoping he can come in at the end and go make a pick.”

Teammates Rave About Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley’s bookend, Texans corner Kamari Lassiter–a Pro Bowl alternate in his own right–said he could “talk all day” about his teammate.

Asked for his favorite pick from Stingley, Lassiter cut himself off to answer.

“Favorite–one-hand pick, against the Jaguars. Going into half, they’re about to score. He [Trevor Lawrence] tries to throw a little shadow route. We in man coverage,” Lassiter said. “Sting, he just undercuts the rout, one-hand picks, stopped the whole drive. Then, we come back to win the game. I feel like that kickstart our whole season. We didn’t lose another game after that.”

“Let’s hunt, baby. Hunt, hunt, hunt,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is shown telling Stingley during a game, remarking that the corner’s gloves “look like interception gloves.

Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair said Stingley’s “best trait is his ball skills.”

“A quarterback has to throw a perfect pass,” Al-Shaair said, adding, “He’s not gonna just get a pass breakup. He’s gonna get a interception,” and that, “It’s just like ‘Dude, this dude is different.’”