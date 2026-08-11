DeMeco Ryans Sets Expectations for Chargers-Texans Game

The Houston Texans have a plan for their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, and head coach DeMeco Ryans is not shying away from it.

Houston is working through some issues on its roster, specifically with some injuries that have thinned their intended special teams units. They have shaken up the group, adding some players to help alleviate that strain.

According to Ryans, the Texans are also taking a modified approach with some players.

Texans Starters Get Plan From DeMeco Ryans

Ryans spoke with the media on Monday following the Texans’ training camp practice session, and the fourth-year head coach addressed the team’s plans for the preseason opener against the Chargers when asked directly.

“For our preseason game against the Chargers, we’ll have a select group of guys who will not go out and play,” Ryans told reporters on August 10.

The Texans are banking on the work they put in in practice, including without media watching.

“We’re evaluating those group install periods, really, from a communication standpoint and an assignment standpoint. So, we get a lot of work pre-practice at a slower tempo working those,” Ryans said.

“We also come back in the evening when you guys are not here, you guys are at home sleeping. We get a lot of work in, all right, in the evening time as well.”

Ryans made sure to clear the air about the “at home sleeping” comment.

Still, the Texans are, like many teams, trusting their practice preparations over risking injury unnecessarily in the first preseason game. Whether or not their approach will prove to be the right one is still based on the results.

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Who Ryans and the Texans decide will play against the Chargers is certainly worth monitoring. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is not planning to play any of his starters in the contest, though several will warm up.

The Chargers are eying a single series for his group starting in Week 2.

One thing Ryans is looking for is punter Kai Kroeger to prove their decision to roll with him as the lone option correct.

“We decided to go with with Kroeger right now,” Ryans said. “He’s done a very good job being consistent out here in practice. And just wanted to get our operation as clean as possible with the same three guys working together, getting us ready to go for the season.”

Ryans and the Texans have plenty of position battles to monitor.

If settling on Kroeger makes for one less item for the Texans to sort out before the regular season, Ryans will be justified.

How to Watch & Listen to Chargers-Texans

The Texans provided a comprehensive list of all the viewing and listening options for fans to keep up with the events of their game against the Chargers, including via a dedicated page on the team’s official website.

The game will take place at Reliant Stadium on Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.

TV:

Texans – KTRK-TV/ABC 13

Chargers – CBS2 LA

National – NFL+

Radio: