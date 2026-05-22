C.J. Stroud Links Up With Rival Amid Strong Take About Texans Future

Heading into what many frame as a pivotal season for C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans quarterback has been quite visible, from offseason workouts to changes to his personal appearances, and, now, linking with starters from other teams.

Notably, Stroud brought Texans starting right guard Ed Ingram along with him in a fitting show of support.

It all comes as the Texans look to get over a key hump for the franchise.

C.J. Stroud, Ed Ingram ‘Surprise’ Former Texans Teammate

“CJ Stroud & Ed Ingram surprised Tytus Howard for his birthday,” Houston Stressans posted on X on May 22, sharing the clip that was originally shared to Instagram by Jesey Ingram the night before.

In it, Stroud and Ingram are seen waiting on opposite sides of a doorway for Howard and his wife, Chelsea Howard, before the O-lineman’s birthday party.

The strong connection between current and ex-Texans was clear.

The Texans traded Howard to the Cleveland Browns this offseason. He was a versatile player for them, starting at guard and tackle during his tenure. Howard was arguably the Texans’ best offensive lineman last season.

His departure marked the second straight offseason the Texans traded away their best O-lineman. They traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in 2025.

Howard posted a heartfelt goodbye message after his trade to Cleveland.

C.J. Stroud Gets Reality Check

Stroud and the Texans are looking to shake off a rough ending to last season, particularly for the QB, and finally advance beyond the AFC Divisional Round in the playoffs. That has been their ceiling in each of the past three seasons.

For Stroud, the situation could be even more dire. The Texans picked up his fifth-year option, but there remains no smoke about a potential contract extension.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook listed Stroud among the “make-or-break players” for the 2026 season.

“When the clock struck zero on Stroud’s worst performance of his career in Houston’s Divisional Round loss at New England, his fantastic, award-winning rookie campaign felt like it happened eons ago,” Shook wrote on May 21.

“This is now Stroud’s reality. Instead of being considered one of the young faces of the NFL’s future under center, the 24-year-old’s long-term plans are largely on hold — for now. The Texans have done nothing but express confidence in their franchise quarterback, but in the last two years, Stroud has struggled to consistently justify their faith in him.”

Shook noted that the excuses for Stroud’s shortcomings in 2024, like his offensive line, did not hold up for the 2025 season. Shook believes the Texans could feel “stuck in neutral.”

The Texans’ overhaul of the group for the second straight offseason seems to belie that.

Still, Shook asserted that it is “up to Stroud to lift the Texans — and himself — out of purgatory” with his fourth season coming and the idea of a long-term contract seemingly on the back burner for the Texans.

“The circumstances surrounding him aren’t the best,” Shook noted. “But ultimately, this job will fall on Stroud’s shoulders.”