Texans’ C.J. Stroud Sparks Strong Take Amid Message From NFL

It has been an eventful offseason for C.J. Stroud as the Houston Texans quarterback heads into what seems to be a critical fourth season.

Stroud remains without a long-term extension. He is one of the few top-line starters for the Texans who have yet to receive new money. Speculation about why that is and what it could mean continues by the day.

Meanwhile, Stroud has also found himself in the league’s spotlight.

Texans Put ‘Fairly Significant Change’ on C.J. Stroud’s Shoulders

In a conversation with former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker, legendary sports journalist Greg Cosell discussed the Texans–whose defense was good enough to leave it at that–and their offense, saying Stroud has been “up and down” over the past two seasons.

However, Cosell did not blame Stroud alone, noting the Texans made a major change that likely influenced Stroud’s slow start in 2025.

That was the change from Bobby Slowik to Nick Caley as offensive coordinator.

“He was in a Kyle Shanahan-type offense with Bobby Slowik, okay? Now, in that offense, the quarterback has nothing to do with calling protections. That’s the Kyle Shanahan approach to offense. And that was the year, his rookie year, when Stroud looked incredibly comfortable. And it just looked like, ‘Wow, this guy’s going to be a great, great player,’” Cosell said on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast” on July 1.

“A lot of quarterback rankings after his rookie year had him as a top-five quarterback in the league. And then, they got off to a slow start his second year, and they fired Slowik. And they made a fairly significant change in approach, which has now continued, and they went more with a New England Patriots style of offense.”

Notably, Caley has been part of the chorus of praise for Stroud, noting the fourth-year QB has taken greater ownership of the offense. Part of that is Stroud being healthy after he dealt with a pectoral strain last offseason.

Tucker called it a “fantastic point,” while also noting that it did not explain away his slide in 2024 (Tucker attributed that to typical sophomore woes).

He also said that Stroud’s decision-making in 2025 sometimes left him scratching his head.

C.J. Stroud Navigated ‘Major Adjustment’

Cosell explained the impact that the change can have not just on quarterbacks like Stroud, but on the entire offensive line. He used the example of Tom Brady identifying the MIKE (middle linebacker).

According to Cosell, “The O-line doesn’t really know who to protect until the quarterback tells them who the MIKE is.”

He called it a “major adjustment,” saying it “adds to the mental part of playing the position.”

“I’ve met C.J. Stroud. He’s a very intelligent young man. But when you have to make that change–and it’s a process, and he’ll get better and better at it–but I think it slowed down, just his whole processing,” Cosell said.

“I think there were times where I thought he was indecisive playing the position and, therefore, was not as anticipatory as we saw him in his rookie season.”

Heading into the 2026 season, Pro Football Focus ranked Stroud the 17th-best QB.

“Stroud regressed significantly in 2025 as he continued to deal with poor pass protection and injuries. His 62.0 PFF passing grade ranked 34th among 43 qualifying quarterbacks, including the postseason. He also committed a career-high 23 turnover-worthy plays, 10 of which came in Houston’s two postseason games against Pittsburgh and New England,” PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick wrote on July 2

“His 35.5 PFF passing grade under pressure ranked fourth-worst among qualifying quarterbacks. He also tied for the league lead in interceptions thrown under pressure (8). If Stroud can regain his confidence behind a revamped offensive line, Houston could be a Super Bowl contender.”

NFL Takes Notice of C.J. Stroud

In a bit of a lighter moment, Stroud’s recent appearance alongside some reality television stars landed the Texans QB on the NFL’s radar. The league shared a post of Stroud dancing at an event while sharing the floor with “Love Island” cast members Ace and Taylor.

“The NFL meets Love Island,” the league captioned the post on TikTok on July 1. “CJ Stroud hanging out with AC and Taylor from Season 7.

“Need Ace back in the villa right ab now.”

Stroud recently attended a “celebrity waiter” event for his agency, Athletes First. Fellow QBs Deshaun Watson, formerly of the Texans and now with the Cleveland Browns, and Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers were also in attendance.

The Texans can only hope that Stroud’s busy offseason and their latest set of changes lead to their most successful season yet.