Texans Coach Gets Clear Message After C.J. Stroud Comments

This past week, C.J. Stroud received a strong endorsement from Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley regarding his work this offseason as the fourth-year quarterback shakes off the stink of his turnover-filled performance in the 2025 playoffs.

However, the reality is that Caley is culpable for some of Stroud’s shortcomings last season.

Finding the right mix of what Caley wants to do and what Stroud prefers and is capable of is the only way for the Texans to resolve their biggest lingering issue.

Texans OC Nick Caley Gets Strong Words After C.J. Stroud Comments

ESPN’s Mina Kimes did not address Caley by name but did point out that the Texans have done Stroud few favors in terms of the roster and approach on his side of the ball during his time with the organization.

“I think Houston can do a better job of supporting him this season by if they can run the football better. So, C.J. Stroud’s superpower as a quarterback is throwing in-breakers; Digs, crossers, slants,” Kimes said on “NFL Live” on June 26. “Some of that has to do with Nico Collins on the receiving end, who’s also, that’s also his superpower, is catching those types of passes.

“It’s a phenomenal skill set, and one that I think the Texans haven’t been able to lean into, or at least get the most out of, because of the lack of an efficient and explosive running game. Because think about it: if they were able to draw linebackers up more often, there’d be voids over the middle of the field. If they were to draw safeties up, they would face single-high coverage, giving catch-and-run opportunities to those receivers. But because defenses aren’t afraid of the Texans run game, they do limit them to some extent.”

Kimes noted that Stroud finished first in the league in success on those types of routes, and tied with Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff for first in EPA per play.

Kimes did not absolve Stroud, but rather spread the blame around.

“I think C.J., obviously, has to be better than what we saw in his last performance,” Kimes said, “but the Texans run game most importantly needs to be better to get the most out of C.J. Stroud.”

That puts the onus on Caley, but his predecessor, Bobby Slowik, and Texans general manager Nick Caserio are also at fault. Slowik has already paid the ultimate price.

Caserio has worked diligently over the past two offseason to shore up the Texans’ roster.

Ominous Theme Clear for Texans

In an article on June 19, ESPN’s Benjamin Solak called the lack of a consistent rushing attack a “big issue.” Solak also noted it has sapped Stroud of opportunities to make explosive passing plays, where his numbers have plummeted since his award-winning rookie season.

Caley spoke with the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander, and the second-year Texans OC was effusive with praise for Stroud.

“There was a lot of progress that C.J. and the offense made last year,” Caley said, per Alexander on June 25. “We continued to get better from the start of the season to the end of the regular season and just continued to make progress from week to week. So we’re going to continue to build on that. It’s a new year. C.J. has done a great job out here. Looks good. Locked in.”

As for the team around Stroud, Caserio acquired Joe Mixon ahead of the 2024 season, and brought Nick Chubb in during the 2025 offseason before an injury wiped out the campaign for the incumbent two-time Pro Bowler. This offseason, Caserio traded for David Montgomery.

Caserio has also overhauled the Texans’ offensive line in back-to-back offseasons. Houston ranked 28th in yards before contact per rushing attempt over the past two years, per Stathead.

It remains to be seen if the latest round of changes will have the intended impact.

C.J. Stroud Gets Reality Check Amid Stalled Contract Talks

Caley’s remarks are is encouraging, especially if the Texans are better around Stroud. However, they do not settle the overarching question about Stroud’s future. He and the Texans “aren’t close” on an extension, at least as of “late June,” per ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime on June 24.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler echoed Bien-Aime and fellow colleague Dan Graziano in speculating that Stroud will play out the 2026 season without a long-term extension.

“Right now there’s not a lot of momentum on a deal. Talks are essentially on pause as of now. Now, Houston has been aggressive paying players. The’ve been paying defensive players,” Fowler said during the episode with Kimes. “So, if they wanna take care of Stroud, they’re gonna have to make some progress this summer. “

Fowler continued, noting “This is similar to the Trevor Lawrence situation a couple years ago. You have a top pick who showed some good, some bad. You’ve got to decide do you pay him early, or do you wait?”

Graziano added, “It could end up being kind of a ‘prove-it’ year for Stroud in Houston.”