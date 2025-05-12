Texans Predicted to Rethink C.J. Stroud’s Future Ahead of Schedule

C.J. Stroud was a Pro Bowler as a rookie for the Houston Texans. But his second season was a different story. The Texans went 10-7 as Stroud endured what Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon called a “sophomore slump.”

Notably, Stroud went 9-6 in 2023, and the Texans have made the playoffs in both campaigns.

Gagnon predicted that the Texans could take a more open-minded stance on Stroud’s future before he is due a massive raise.

“C.J. Stroud’s sophomore slump was real,” Gagnon wrote on May 9. “If he continues down that path in Year 3, the Texans could rethink their future under center before he reaches the end of his rookie contract in 2027.”

Stroud completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2024. He posted 4,108 passing yards and 23 TDs as a rookie.

The biggest difference was interceptions. Stroud made history protecting the ball as a rookie.

He more than doubled, going from 5 to 12. His air-yards per attempt dropped by 2.0 yards, and his passer rating and Total QBR fell accordingly. He also absorbed 14 more sacks to finish with 52, the second-most in the league behind Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams.

C.J. Stroud’s Slump Coincided With Texans’ Slide

Stroud and the Texans began the season 5-1, and he got the start in the season-ending win over the Tennessee Titans, but threw six passes in the contest. From Weeks 7 through 17, though, Stroud struggled, and the Texans suffered.

Stroud posted a 2,100-9-8 line on 59.1% completion. The Texans went 4-6 during that span.

Moreover, the Texans won their Wild Card Playoff matchup handily before being similarly dispatched in the Divisional Round for the second straight season.

Stroud’s play in the Divisional Round in 2024 against the Kansas City Chiefs was better than his 2023 showing against the Baltimore Ravens in the same round. The Texans also played the Chiefs to a closer final margin (23-14) than they did against the Ravens (34-10).

Still, football data scientist and writer Scott Spratt pointed to a “regression” for Stroud.

“Stroud’s big increase in interception rate in Year 2 is mostly just regression from a lucky rookie season,” Spratt posted on X in November.

Context Adds Clarity to C.J. Stroud’s Sophomore Slump

Notably, the Texans’ approach to the offseason suggests a different idea of what transpired during Stroud’s second season, other than the QB simply enduring a sophomore slump.

They added nine players in the 2025 draft. Six of them are offensive prospects, five of whom can help Stroud on the field on game days. The Texans’ first three selections and four of their first five picks in the cycle were on offense.

An anonymous executive raved about the Texans’ offseason and its impact on Stroud.

“When [Tank] Dell gets healthy, adding the receivers they got — (Jayden) Higgins, (Jaylin) Noel — to go with Nico Collins, wow, C.J. Stroud is going to have weapons galore,” the executive told The Athletic’s Mike Sando in comments published on May 1. “You don’t have physical enough corners to cover two 6-4 receivers.”

The Texans added two new offensive linemen, including projected starting left tackle Cam Robinson, who the Jacksonville Jaguars traded to the Minnesota Vikings during the regular season.

Moreover, the Texans traded for wide receiver Christian Kirk and have Nico Collins healthy.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio did note that Stroud is working to improve, and he expects a strong third season from the former Pro Bowler.

“C.J. cares a lot about winning. He’s had a great offseason. He’s been here, really, since February,” Caserio told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on April 30. “He wants to improve, and there’s going to be a certain learning curve associated with learning a new offense, with having Coach [Nick] Caley here, and some of the things that go into that.

“I think he’s got the right mindset. He understands that we can all improve, and we can all get better, and this is what the offseason is for. So, hopefully, he’s excited about what’s in front of us.”