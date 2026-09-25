C.J. Stroud Gets More Bad News Amid Nico Collins, Jadeveon Clowney Updates

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will again be short-handed beyond just Nico Collins and the offense in Week 3 against the Indianpolis Colts in Week 3.

“#Texans Nico Collins (Grade 1 hamstring), Ed Ingram (groin strain), Jadeveon Clowney (bone bruise, knee) not practicing and all slated to miss second game in a row, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on September 25.

The Texans confirmed the news shortly after practice.

The decisions are not at all surprising, given none of the trio was able to get in even a limited session during the week of practice ahead of facing the Colts.

Stroud fared fairly well in Week 2 without his WR1 at his disposal or starting right guard blocking things up in front of him, and the Colts come into this contest short-handed themselves, riding an 0-2 streak like the Texans.

The Texans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 20-6 in Week 2 without Clowney, Collins, or Ingram.

This season, the Texans’ defense ranks 20th overall and 24th in scoring, so not having Clowney–in addition to linebacker Jake Hummel and safety M.J. Stewart–stings.

Texans Urged to Reconfigure Setup in Front of C.J. Stroud

Not having Collins does allow Stroud and the Texans to see who among their healthy pass-catchers steps up at the wide receiver position. That is an even more daunting task with 2025 second-round pick Jayden Higgins out for the season.

Having trade pickup Kayshon Boutte helps, though.

The Texans could still further solidify what they have in front of stroud along the offensive line with one significant tweak.

“I mentioned this in the offseason and I’ll say it again,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein posted on X on September 24. “If the Texans can get average play at RT from Brown or Fisher, I would love to see Braden Smith bump back down to guard (4-year starter there in college) to pair with Ingram and move Rutledge to OC. Those three create push.”

Wait, so if Evan Brown struggles at center, the solution is just to swap him out for Jake Andrews? Is that where this is heading?Why not Rutledge at center and Teller at guard? Hell, even Brown at guard. I thought he looked better there than at center in the preseason.Isn’t… https://t.co/Q0doZYtl8n— Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 24, 2026

Brown is the current starter, and he was able to work his way to a full practice on Friday. Fisher was on deck to replace the Super Bowl champion if he missed this week, but Smith is not available, since he is on injured reserve.

That means any experimentation would have to wait.

By the time the Texans have their full group healthy again, the current setup could very well have developed chemistry.

Colts Banged-Up Too

Stroud and the Texans are not alone in entering this contest without not only his top weapon, but also others in the receiver room.

In addition to Alec Pierce, who is on IR, the Colts also ruled Ashton Dulin out for this contest, while two others–Keenan Allen and Laquan Treadwell–were also on the report this week but will not have a designation for this matchup.

The Colts will be wearing their new Rivalries uniforms.

As if the Texans needed any more motivation, there would be no better way to inaugurate their AFC South foe’s new look than giving them a loss at home to extend their skid.