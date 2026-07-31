Texans’ C.J. Stroud Reacts After Going Viral During Training Camp

Amid heavy criticism, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud simply laughed.

His future with the Texans seems more certain than previously assumed, but Stroud’s confidence in his game never wavered, even in the immediate aftermath of his turnover-filled playoff performance.

Naturally, then, Stroud was able to shrug off internet commentary as he and the Texans prepare for the 2026 season.

C.J. Stroud Laughs Off Joke About Texans Training Camp Report Day

Social media content creator MaxIsNicee, whose real name is Maxim Peranidze, emulated Stroud from the Texans’ report day for training camp this year. Fans online criticized Stroud over his attire, walk, and facial expression.

Peranidze took a more lighthearted approach, asked whether his effort was “accurate,” and urged fans to tag Stroud.

Stroud saw the clip and replied with several rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

Stroud’s reaction drew attention from fans in the comment section. It also spread to other social media platforms. However, it is also hardly a surprising reaction from Stroud, whose even-keeled nature has caught David Montgomery’s attention.

David Montgomery Gets Honest About C.J. Stroud

The Texans acquired Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions this offseason, and he has already seen Stroud’s leadership qualities. Montgomery said Stroud is “poised,” comparing him to former Lions teammate Jared Goff.

“I don’t see him really trip out too much on plays. He’ll correct it, we’ll talk about it, and then we’ll move on. And that’s what you like to see in a quarterback: somebody who’s leading the offense and the one who’s the general on that side of the ball. You got expectations. For any situation, he’s got to be the calmest, and he’s got to be the one to rally the guys,” Montgomery told reporters on July 30.

“We can have a conversation, and he has to know what kind of energy he needs to bring depending on what situation it is. So, C.J.’s done just that.”

Montgomery also said Stroud is “getting more comfortable with the current group.

“He’s starting to trust the guys a little more. It’s early on in camp, but I went to go throw with him this offseason in LA. And to kind of see how he was and how calm he was, how poised he was–that’s what you want. That’s what you need,” Montgomery said.

And I’ve been around some great quarterbacks. I was around JG, Andy Dalton, all of these guys that can sling it and had experience. I’m seeing some of the same characteristics in C.J.”

C.J. Stroud Gaining Steam

In short order, Stroud has seen the narrative around his future change, even without a long-term contract extension in place. The encouraging thing for the Texans is that Stroud’s offseason of personal changes has led to an inspired training camp effort.

The real test will come when Stroud and the Texans take the field for a regular-season game. In the meantime, Stroud has given the Texans no reason to expect another letdown.

It has been quite the opposite so far, but there is still a long way to go.