C.J. Stroud Gets Ominous Reality Check Amid Texans Contract Update

The Houston Texans may not have a C.J. Stroud problem, but the quarterback himself does, and that is where the issue lies with training set to begin in earnest.

Stroud is coming off a polarizing 2025 season, in which he played well enough and even took some notable steps forward in his first season under first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley, but also turned the ball over too frequently during the Texans’ postseason run.

They must determine which version of Stroud is most likely to show up for the rest of his career.

Texans’ C.J. Stroud Stopped Being Complete Threat

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime joined ESPN Australia to discuss Stroud and whether or not the Texans have a “problem” on their hands.

Bien-Aime asserted that the Texans “do not have a problem now,” despite Stroud coming off a “putrid” performance against the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. Stroud threw 4 interceptions in the first half of that contest.

However, Bien-Aime highlighted another, potentially more concerning issue.

“I still believe C.J. is the guy that we saw his rookie year, where he looked like he could become a phenomenal superstar-level type of quarterback. I honestly believe he’s gotten better at the overall quarterback position. He just hasn’t had the necessary pieces around him, or the health around him, to be able to succeed,” Bien-Aime said on “NFL Blitz” on July 25.

“Suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos midway through the season. Up until that point, he was on pace, though, for over 4,000 yards. And I think the biggest key, biggest takeaway that I took from that [is] before the concussion, he was averaging 25 yards rushing per game. After the concussion, averaging 3 yards rushing per game. If he can get back to that playmaking C.J., where he’s able to dot you from the pocket and, if it’s not there, create. That’s the C.J. that puts fear in a lot of defenses.”

Stroud also turned the ball over several times and had multiple near-misses in the Texans’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Stroud was never a major rushing threat, but having his athleticism is an asset he must utilize.

Notably, though, there is a limit to how much the Texans should want Stroud to run. He is 28-18 as a starter in his NFL career. He has an 0-11 record when rushing for more than yards in a single contest.

C.J. Stroud Gets Encouraging Update on Potential Contract Extension

The Texans’ inaction on a contract extension for Stroud to this point has painted a dour picture for the fourth-year QB. However, NFL insider James Palmer suggested that a new deal could still happen this year.

Palmer said the Texans are “evaluating where things are right now.” He said Stroud has “regressed” over the past two years and now both sides are facing “crunch time.”

The insider also warned that some are “out of school” on where things stand for both sides.

“Are the Texans waiting for 2026? We’ve hinted that that might be something that they do,” Palmer said in a recent live stream on Bleacher Report, adding that he “would say that there are contract negotiations going on. I wouldn’t say a deal is completely dead by any stretch. I think this is something that we continue to monitor.”

Palmer noted that he would be less surprised to see Stroud and the Texans strike a deal than 2023 draft classmate and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

That does not mean things will be simple, though.

Bien-Aime noted in June that Stroud and the Texans were “not close” on terms of a new deal as of that month. Moreover, Palmer noted that Stroud’s agent, David Mughuleta–who is also the agent for former Texans star Deshaun Watson–is “one of the best agents in football.”

“I don’t think he’s just going to take some team-friendly deal with a lot of escape hatches that, maybe, the team builds in because they’re not entirely sure what happens,” Palmer said. “So, this is really where it stands, because we’re going to continue to wait to see if they get something done or it moves on in 2026, because there’s really only four ways this can go.”

Texans Must Weigh Options With QB1 Amid Gap

The two most obvious options are paying Stroud or standing pat. The former could beat a “skyrocketing” QB market and a potential bounce-back season, but risks locking into a bad deal.

The other two options Palmer laid out both involve waiting.

In an ideal scenario, Stroud would prove his worth in 2026. That would force the Texans to pay a premium (unless they wanted to use the franchise tag). It would also mean they saw what they needed to from the fourth-year passer.

The final scenario is moving on from Stroud during the 2027 offseason and seeking out the next “reclamation project.” The Texans could even look for a more proven replacement.

Palmer ran down the list of reasons to be bullish on Stroud this coming season.

He suggested that waiting could prove most prudent even if Stroud plays well enough to increase his asking price significantly. That would mean the Texans have secured a “top-flight quarterback.”