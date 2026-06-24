C.J. Stroud Facing Cold Truth About ‘Tricky’ Situation With Texans

The Houston Texans are heading for a crossroads with quarterback C.J. Stroud, and there do not appear to be any quick solutions.

Stroud has been the consummate pro, entering the league as the second overall pick in the 2023 draft, earning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and then openly navigating the turmoil of the past two seasons.

However, there is a disconnect between Stroud and the Texans that looms large.

C.J. Stroud, Texans in ‘Tricky Spot’ Amid Gap

The Texans have spoken highly about Stroud in the wake of his poor postseason showing in 2025, but their actions–or relative inaction–continues to spark strong opinions to the contrary.

Houston picked up Stroud’s fifth-year option, securing the QB’s services through the 2027 season. But they have already agreed to terms on extensions with Azeez Al-Shaair and Will Anderson Jr. this offseason, while Stroud continues to wait.

While quarterback contracts are more complicated, there are multiple reasons for the delay.

“Stroud and the Texans aren’t close to a deal as of late June. Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would’ve preferred,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime wrote on June 24. “Stroud threw four interceptions against the Patriots in the AFC divisional round. A performance like that can cause hesitation when the extension for Stroud could be in the $55 million to $60 million range per year. With how negotiations are currently going, it’s gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud.”

It is encouraging that there has been dialogue between the two sides, particularly because general manager Nick Caserio made it clear they will not divulge much publicly.

However, the inherent risk is obvious. Stroud missed three games last season with the second concussion of his career. He missed two games as a rookie due to the same reason. On the field, while the Texans have lauded Stroud’s offseason work, outside reports have differed.

Texans Will Have Options

Stroud benefits from playing opposite arguably the NFL’s best defense, which is viewed as championship-caliber but also adds pressure to his situation with the Texans.

Moreover, the Texans could have several appealing options available to them.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is similarly at an impasse with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over his contract. Two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray, another former No. 1 pick, is on a one-year prove-it deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

The rest of the 2027 free agent QB class is less intriguing, headlined by former Texans star Deshaun Watson, the group also projects to include Anthony Richardson and Justin Fields.

Houston’s own Davis Mills is also a pending free agent.

Both Sides Taking Big Risk

The Texans will have plenty of options to replace Stroud, including in the 2027 draft, if they decide to go that route. However, there are no guarantees any of their apparent options will put them in a better position than Stroud has.

In that sense, he has more leverage than it may seem on the outside looking in, and a bounce-back season could end up costing the Texans more, which they would happily pay.

Still, that is also one of the reasons why a deal for Stroud now makes sense for the Texans.

At the same time, he clearly has his value set and could stand to put another strong campaign on tape to take back to the negotiating table. Stroud assumes risk by not accepting whatever the Texans may have offered, with injuries and regression ominous threats.