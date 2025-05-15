NFL Makes Clear Point on C.J. Stroud, Texans With Major News

C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are “divisional darlings” of the AFC South following a review of the 2025 schedule, per NFL.com’s Gennaro Felice, who pointed to the league featuring the Texans more than any other team in the division.

The Texans are back-to-back division champions, and a third appearance would mark their longest such streak in franchise history.

Still, Stroud and the Texans managed to lap the field in primetime games.

“Divisional darlings. The AFC South hasn’t exactly lit the NFL world on fire in recent years, but the league’s schedule-makers clearly remain intrigued by the back-to-back division champs. While the South’s other three teams received just two prime-time assignments combined,” Felice wrote on May 14.

“Houston is set to take the national stage on four separate nights. The Texans’ spotlight is balanced over the course of the season, too, with one island-game appearance in each month from September through December.”

Say WAZZUPPPPPP to our 2025 Schedule ‼️ pic.twitter.com/nY5Kwh5tWl — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 15, 2025

Felice noted that Stroud and the Texans’ offensive line will get an early test with a trip to face an aggressive Los Angeles Rams defense on the docket in Week 1.

He also pointed to the Texans getting the second-earliest bye week this season.

NFL Gives Texans ‘Significant’ Primetime Schedule

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime noted the Stroud and Texans’ number of primetime games took a dip but remains noteworthy. Their 2025 primetime games will not be easy, with the Texans’ opponents boasting a 52-16 record.

Stroud and the Texans’ primetime slate includes matchups against the 2024 AFC Championship teams, the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Bien-Aime believes winning those contests could “boost” the Texans after last season.

“Those prime-time games can be a confidence boost if they can find a way to come out victorious,” Bien-Aime wrote on May 14. “It’s less than the six stand-alone games they had in 2024, but four is still significant.

“The Texans went 2-4 in their six prime-time games in 2024, which prevented them from landing a top-three seed in the playoffs. Their only wins came against the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys (a combined 12-22 record) while losing to the Detroit Lions, Ravens and Chiefs (a combined 42-9 record). Prime-time games usually include matchups against teams with superior records, so Houston must fare better in those moments.”

C.J. Stroud Must Be Sharper For Texans in Late Games

Stroud was not up to his standard in late games in 2024. He completed 57.1% of his passes for 940 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He posted a 264-2-0 line on 76.9% completion in his lone primetime game as a rookie in 2023.

The league expected Stroud to repeat his rookie-season exploits as a sophomore with the Texans. But the former No. 2 overall pick endured a slump.

The Texans revamped their offensive line and pass-catching arsenal this offseason.

They also hired a new offensive coordinator, Nick Caley. He will give the 2023 Pro Bowler more control at the line of scrimmage, and the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander believes the QB is in for a bounce-back season.

Stroud with a DART to Robert Woods 🎯#HOUvsNYJ on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uhEmngR4IR — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2024

“We haven’t heard much from Stroud in the form of podcasts, and that is largely by design. The quarterback has spent much of his time in Houston training with his teammates and focusing on what will be a pivotal third season,” Alexander wrote on May 14. “Everything Houston has done this offseason has been designed around its quarterback and to provide him more support.

“While the offensive line remains a concern, a deeper and improved receiver group should help Stroud continue to develop and make up for some of what they lack up front.”

The league wants to see Stroud and the Texans, but there is more “prove it” in their 2025 slate.