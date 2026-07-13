Texans Face Harsh Facts as C.J. Stroud Continues Slide in NFL Rankings

The Houston Texans have a significant decision to make on C.J. Stroud. But the more time that passes, the more the Texans’ inaction regarding Stroud make sense.

Stroud burst onto the scene with an award-winning rookie campaign, but he has taken steps back in each of the past two seasons. He has also dealt with concussions in two of his three NFL seasons. That is an additional health risk for his long-term outlook.

That uncertainty was apparently baked into a new ranking of Stroud and his NFL peers.

NFL Delivers Harsh Reality for C.J. Stroud, Texans

ESPN has been releasing positional top-10 lists based on the polling of several unnamted NFL executives, coaches, and scouts. Quarterbacks were on the docket for July 13, and while Stroud received a mention, it was not among the top 10 or even an “honorable” one.

Instead, Stroud fell into the category of “others receiving votes.”

That marks the second straight year of slides for Stroud, who earned the No. 7 spot following his standout rookie season but was an “honorable mention” in 2025.

This year, he checked in not only in the lowest possible rung to earn a mention in the article regarding the poll, but he was grouped in the bottom tier along with two other QBs–Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos and Daniel Jones of the Indianapolis Colts, per to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Moreover, Fowler listed Stroud last on his follow-up list explaining the tiering.

Stroud checking in behind Jones came as a surprise. Jones was a bust with the New York Giants before having a breakout season in Indy that was cut short due to a torn Achilles tendon.

But Stroud’s regression in the polling matches the public sentiments around him over the past two seasons. Both drops follow an ominous pattern: waning confidence, most likely due to inconsistency around him from the offensive line and running game.

The Texans revamped both aspects of their roster this offseason.

That does not absolve Stroud from everything, and the Texans must consider the entire picture regarding Stroud’s future.

Super Bowl Champion Inside Take on C.J. Stroud

Stroud’s performance may have rightfully given the Texans a cause for pause. Both sides remain in limbo as long as his long-term future remains uncertain.

Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark–now media personality–said his son, New York Jets rookie safety Jordan Clark, trains with new Texans running back David Montgomery in Arizona. Clark added that he has tried getting the “inside scoop” on the happenings with the Texans.

He also said that he has had “great conversations with Derek Stingley Jr. as well.”

“It comes down to protection and C.J. Stroud executing,” Clark said on “The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny” on July 6. And I just don’t think I’m going to take Pittsburgh and New England, a little a little bit of the Chargers late in the season–his performance after the first quarter in that game–and say that’s who he’s going to be this year.”

That is an encouraging take for the Texans. However, the evidence continues to mount against Stroud heading into the most critical season yet of his still-young NFL career.