NFL Delivers Notice About Broncos’ Pat Surtain II

Pat Surtain II has established himself as one of, if not the, best cornerbacks in the NFL, and the Denver Broncos star is still incredibly undervalued relative to his peers in terms of production compared to compensation.

The league is certainly aware of the award-winning playmaker.

As he heads into his sixth NFL season, Surtain continues to work to hone his skills, drawing attention for his efforts ahead of the Broncos’ training camp.

Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Draws Attention From NFL

The Broncos selected Surtain ninth overall in the 2021 draft. He has started all but one of the 80 games that he has played in his career, and that was his first-ever contest as a rookie in the NFL during the 2021 season.

Along the way, Surtain has earned four Pro Bowl trips, two First Team All-Pro selections, and the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year award, a rarity for cornerbacks.

“@PatSurtainll is a technician,” the NFL captioned a video of Surtain on X on July 6.

The clip comes from an Instagram story posted by trainer Jacory Nichols (aka Jacory 1way), who captioned the original “Top Corner In Da League Craftin [handshake and praying hands emojis]” on July 5.

“Solid Wrk Real technician [padlock emoji]”

Surtain responded in the comments, “Crafting!” and added in his own IG story, “Nice tappin in with ya my boy!”

New Broncos and former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle and former NFL safety Ryan Clark, both of whom posted a series of fire emojis. Dallas Cowboys pass rushing consultant Brandon Jordan (who has worked with the Broncos in the past) called Surtain his “brudda.”

Pat Surtain II Underpaid Once Again

Since 2021, Surtain ranks second among the nine defenders who have faced at least 387 targets in their coverage, per Stathead. Only A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons has been better in that span.

The Broncos inked Surtain to a four-year, $96 million contract extension in September 2024, before he won DPOY, earned his second First Team All-Pro nod, or his third and fourth Pro Bowls. He was also a Second Team All-Pro selection in 2025.

Several corners have since received extensions.

Surtain’s once-historic pact that made him the highest-paid defensive back ever now ranks sixth among corners entering 2026, per Over The Cap.

Surtain is signed through the 2029 season, so the Broncos are under no sort of imminent deadline to redo his current deal. However, the Broncos have a history of being proactive with players’ deals under general manager George Paton.

That could bode well for Surtain, perhaps as soon as next offseason.

Pat Surtain II Sends Message After Trip to Africa

Players use the time between their respective teams’ offseason programs and the start of training camp in various ways that often have little to do with football. Surtain is no different, as the Broncos star recently visited Africa.

“Africa, you owe nothing! [Earth emoji],” Surtain captioned a post on Instagram on July 5, including pictures from the trip, which included a safari, along with his partner Kevia Higdon.

Again, Surtain’s post drew some noteworthy reactions.

His father, former three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro Pat Surtain, called him “jungle boy.” Surtain’s sister, Paris Surtain, posted a heart emoji. Former Broncos teammate Marcedes Lewis echoed Clark and Waddle from the other post with a series of fire emojis.