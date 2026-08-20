C.J. Stroud Gets Update Amid Strong Words on ‘Most Likely Outcome’ With Texans

The Houston Texans decided to scale back, not completely abandon, their plan with C.J. Stroud and their starters for their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That seemed to be the case for head coach DeMeco Ryans and Co. in the wake of Jayden Higgins’ season-ending knee injury. Instead, Stroud faces the prospect of his first preseason outing amid a strong set of predictions from a national NFL insider.

No pressure, though.

C.J. Stroud Expected to Play as Texans Face Raiders

“#Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud set to play a few series tonight vs. #Raiders along with first-team offensive line, including guard-center Keylan Rutledge and running back Woody Marks, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 20. “Twenty to 25 plays, roughly. Texans defensive starters expected to be rested. Offensive line evaluation continues as team searches for top five guys heading into #Bills season opener.”

ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, who originally reported that the Texans planned to rest their starters, also corroborated Wilson’s update with one of his own.

Stroud completed 65.7% of his passes for 187 yards, 1 touchdown, and 0 interceptions during the Texans’ 23-21 victory over the Raiders in Week 16 of the 2025 campaign. Unfortunately for Stroud, he will be short-handed at wide receiver.

Jaylin Noel is still working his way back into playing shape, as is Tank Dell.

The Texans lost Higgins for the season, leaving Xavier Hutchinson, Super Bowl champion Justin Watson, and rookie Lewis Bond as their top options behind two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins.

If the Texans are hoping to see meaningful signs of progress from Stroud in this contest, the injuries at receiver–and to a lesser extent, running back, without British Brooks and Jawhar Jordan–will complicate that.

C.J. Stroud Gets ‘Most Likely Outcome’ Prediction With Noteworthy Caveat

ESPN’s Dan Graziano laid out the situation Stroud is in with the Texans in an article on August 20, noting that the Texans have not shown their usual proactiveness regarding a long-term extension for the former No. 2 overall pick (2023).

Despite picking up Stroud’s fifth-year option, uncertainty remains.

Graziano noted two outcomes, the “most likely” and a “long-shot,” both of which revolve around Stroud securing his future.

In the “most likely outcome,” Graziano projected the Texans QB “rebounds and looks more like his rookie self than his January 2026 self. Houston rewards him next year with a long-term contract extension.”

“Long-shot outcome: Stroud totally flops in Year 4,” Graziano wrote. “Either because of injury or ineffectiveness, he finishes the season on the bench as Davis Mills steps in to replace him. Houston misses the playoffs and brings in someone else — either a draft pick or a free agent — to compete with Stroud in camp in 2027 as the extension talks remain on hold.”

Notably, Graziano did not end Stroud’s tenure with the Texans, even in a “long-shot” scenario.

How to Watch, Listen & Follow Along With Raiders @ Texans

The Texans are hosting the Raiders at Reliant Stadium, which was changed back from NRG this offseason, at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and NFL Network, and locally on KHOU (CBS channel 11), and can be streamed live on the Texans website, as well as on NFL+ for out-of-market fans.

Tune in to 97.5 The Fan for English coverage and MEGA 101 FM for a broadcast in Spanish.

For Raiders fans, the game will air locally on Fox 5, while radio coverage is on KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM.