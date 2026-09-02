C.J. Stroud Warned Over ‘Gamble’ as Texans Plan Deal for ‘Franchise Quarterback’

The Houston Texans are planning to extend quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Moreover, one NFL insider believes there is a good idea of the range the fourth-year passer’s next contract could fall in once all is said and done.

“The Houston Texans know they have their franchise quarterback, and that’s C.J. Stroud,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Insiders” on September 1. “They have had discussions about a big-time, long-term deal. And considering where he left off last year, this is good news. This is a great place to be for C.J. Stroud.”

Rapoport’s insight is encouraging, and it notably fits after Texans general manager Nick Caserio shot down the idea of trading Stroud this offseason, and then suggested it was a matter of time before they found common ground on an extension.

What that is is where Rapoport believes Stroud could “gamble” on himself.

C.J. Stroud Could ‘Gamble’ With Texans Future

“Quarterbacks at his level–and there are several of them: Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, and there are a bunch of them who make somewhere between $52 and $55 million, based on new money. Jordan love is in that mix. Really good young quarterbacks make that kind of money. So, his options are essentially this: get a contract extension of around there–and not sure at this point where that would come in–or wait,” Rapoport said.

“If C.J. Stroud elects to wait, that’s when it gets interesting, right? They do have him under contract for two more years. After the season, would still have one year left. They could do an extension at that point, but the 2026 season would then go into the equation of how you value C.J. Stroud.”

Rapoport continued, “He goes out, kills it this season, they go deep into the playoffs, and he’s got even more ammunition to make more than the Texans offered him this year. Obviously, that’s a gamble, because there is the downside as well.

“What Stroud and the Texans have to figure out is is there a path toward a new contract before the season, or is it, as Caserio said, something they table until next season.”

Nick Caserio Delivers ‘Reality’ Check About C.J. Stroud

Rapoport’s report followed Caserio’s strong comments regarding Stroud, in which the executive appeared to tip his hand on the QB.

First, Caserio reiterated that they have had “productive” talks with Stroud’s camp.

“I would say, the reality is we’ll either get it figured out before the season starts, and if we don’t get it figured out before the season starts, then it was something we address in the offseason,” Caserio told reporters on September 1. “Whenever it happens, it happens.”

Caserio has previously been tighter-lipped about the Texans’ plans for Stround, choosing instead to focus on the years left on his current contract.

This apparent departure marks a notable shift, and the reason could be Stroud himself.

All offseason, the narrative from the Texans about Stroud has been that the QB has taken advantage of being healthy and working to improve, taking more command of the offense and so on.

If that is the case, then Stroud’s gamble will pay off, and the Texans will ultimately have to pay up to retain their “franchise QB” long term.