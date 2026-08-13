Texans Offically Cut Ties With Veteran Linebacker in Pregame Roster Shake-Up

The Houston Texans are officially moving on from linebacker Sione Takitaki.

Takitaki joined the Texans 11 days ago amid multiple injuries at the position, only to become one of the casualties of training camp himself.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans have avoided losing anyone at the top of their depth chart, but the continued hits to their depth are noteworthy amid rest for the top-line players in the preseason and filling their special teams units.

Texans Finalize Roster Decision on Sione Takitaki

“#Texans remove Sione Takitaki from IR with injury settlement (Grade 1 hamstring strain, three weeks),” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 13

Takitaki celebrated signing with the Texans. Now, he will must continue his rehab in hopes of catching on with another team. Per league rules, he must wait three weeks beyond a date established in his settlement before he can re-sign with Houston.

Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o headline the Texans’ LB corps.

They have veteran backups in Marte Mapu, Jake Hansen, Jake Hummel, and former draft pick Jamal Hill behind those two. They also have rookies Aiden Fisher and Wade Woodaz occupying spots on the initial depth chart.

However, Mapu is a newcomer. Hansen (who is injured) and Hummel (another newbie) are primarily special teamers. Fisher and Woodaz are, of course, rookies.

The Texans have already lost LB3 E.J. Speed to a quad injury that required surgery.

Texans Facing Chargers in Preseason Opener

Heavy Sports broke down all the ways that fans can keep track of the game, but here are some Texans storylines to monitor.

First-round draft pick Keylan Rutledge starting at center

Davis Mills QB1, Graham Mertz to play most of game

Starters expected to play roughly one series

UDFA rookie Noah Whittington at RB1

Woodaz and fellow rookies Kayden Davis and Lewis Bond

Pass rush depth to show

As with any preseason contest, process will matter far more than results. At this point, the Texans want to see that their young players are progressing as desired and which veterans can help them fill out their roster.

That does not mean they will not be going for the victory, though.