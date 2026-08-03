Texans Free Agent Pickup Has Change of Plans After Jadeveon Clowney News

The Houston Texans are welcoming Jadeveon Clowney with open arms, including in a way that will impact one of his new teammates.

The Texans retooled their defensive end room this offseason. They added former Tampa Bay Buccaneers second-round pick Logan Hall and ex-Chicago Bears fifth-round Dominique Robinson to a group that includes incumbent former picks, Dylan Horton and Solomon Byrd.

Clowney is a more proven option than all of them, but Hall is the one making a switch.

Texans Feeling Effects of Jadeveon Clowney’s Return

The Texans signed Hall in free agency this offseason, inking the hybrid defender to a two-year, $13.5 million contract. With Clowney back on the Texans, though, Hall is being accommodating.

“Back with #Texans, Jadeveon Clowney on one-year, $8 million max value deal and expected back to wearing his old No. 90 jersey, per league sources,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 2. “Logan Hall expected to shift numbers.”

Hall, the 33rd overall pick of the 2022 draft, has worn 90 for his entire career.

Notably, Clowney–who wore the number during his first stint with the Texans–has worn several other digits during his career.

However, he has returned to his original number wherever possible. He wore it with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks. With this being a “full-circle” moment for the three-time Pro Bowler, his return to 90 in Houston is fitting.

Hall wore No. 92 in college at the University of Houston.

However, that belongs to Horton. So, Hall has been forced into another number, 96, which previously belongedpreviously belonged to defensive tackle Dominic Bailey.

SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler reportedSportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler reported, “#Texans signing of Jadeveon Clowney has not yet been made official, but here’s Logan Hall at practice wearing a new number 96, no. 90 is now available.

“DL Sebastian Harsh gave up 96, he’s now 74.”

This story will be updated shortly…