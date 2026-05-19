Former Browns Draft Pick Called Texans’ ‘Best-Kept Secret’

The Houston Texans have an undervalued asset on the roster–though it is someone that head coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff have raved about before–in veteran defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Togiai is heading into his third season with the Texans. This season, and really the offseason leading up to it, could prove pivotal.

However, Togiai has already shown he is willing to fight through adversity to make an impact.

Texans’ Tommy Togiai Lands on Telling Watchlist

Togiai, who turns 27 in September, set career-highs with 59 total tackles and 1 fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown, and tied his single-season personal best with 1.5 sacks for the Texans during the 2025 regular season.

The group ranked first overall and second in scoring.

While defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr. lead the way up front, Togiai and fellow tackle Sheldon Rankins handled the dirty work on the interior.

“For Houston, Tommy Togiai is a bull of an interior defender eating up space and collapsing the pocket,” Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski wrote on May 18. “Interestingly, Togiai didn’t open the 2025 campaign as the team’s starting nose. Tim Settle did. However, a season-ending foot injury eventually paved the way for Togiai’s ascension. So much so that the Texans allowed Settle to walk in free agency.

“Togiai now enters the final year of his current deal after the Texans chose fellow Ohio State alum Kayden McDonald in this year’s second round. Togiai can anchor the Texans’ front and receive a significant contract extension or likely be a sought-after free agent after the upcoming season.”

Sobleski picked Togiai for the Texans on his list of “best-kept secrets” on every NFL roster.

For his career, Togiai has 116 combined stops, 4.0 sacks, and 2 recoveries. He has epitomized the Texans’ approach to the position in recent years.

Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke have relied on castoffs from other teams. In addition to Settle, the Texans also cut ties with Mario Edwards this offseason. They resigned Rankins, while also adding Logan Hall, who will play inside and outside in Houston.

The Texans could still lean heavily on Togiai, at least early on.

Kayden McDonald Looms Large in Texans’ DT Room

McDonald is a unique addition for the Texans, and the one that figures to have the greatest impact on Togiai’s playing time this season and future with the organization. 2025 seventh-round pick Kyonte Hamilton is the only other Texans draft pick at the position on the roster.

McDonald is also unique for the Texans in terms of his physical profile, listed at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds on the team’s official website.

The sooner he gets up to speed, the more he figures to impact Togiai in particular.

Veteran Naquan Jones and former undrafted free agents Dominic Bailey and Junior Tafuna are the only other full-time defensive tackles on the Texans’ roster as their offseason program continues.

After the injuries they endured last season, the Texans’ decision to select McDonald makes sense, even if it does ultimately push a player like Togiai off the roster.

He is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract and could indeed be due for a raise.