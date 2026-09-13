Texans Give Ominous Update Amid New Injury Concern With Starting Linebacker

The Houston Texans lost in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and they could feel it long after this with starting linebacker Henry To’oTo’o unable to finish the contest.

“We’re evaluating Henry for our shoulder injury,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters after the game on September 13. “We’ll get moreover the next couple days.”

To’oTo’o exited the game during the fourth quarter after making a tackle with Kamari Lassiter on Bills tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills would go on to take the lead on a go-aead touchdown five plays later.

The Texans’ offense had an opportunity to win the game, but did not.

However, the typically stout Texans defense could hardly slow the Bills’ offense down, and that was before To’o To’o’s exit.

Texans’ Henry To’oTo’o Gets Injured in Week 1

To’oTo’o and fellow starter Azeez Al-Shaair struggled to slow down Bills running back James Cook, who did fumble, but also finished with 16 touches for 69 yards. The Texans have battled injuries all spring and summer, and losing To’oTo’o would be a big blow.

He is in his fourth season out of Alabama.

A former fifth-round draft pick, he has started 35 of 46 career games, including 29 over the past two seasons.

The Texans rewarded To’oTo’o with a two-year, $16 million contract extension in August. He is the latest Texans LB to suffer some sort of issue. Most significant among the bunch is third starter E.J. Speed, who was injured during the offseason program and is on the PUP list.

However, veteran teammates Jake Hansen and Jake Hummel both missed time this summer.

Ditto for rookie Wade Woodaz, while fellow reserve K.C. Ossai is on injured reserve. The Texans also signed Jahlani Taviai, but he was injured and subsequently let go.

To’oTo’o was able to jog off the field under his own power. Still, that he was unable to return to the game in such a clutch situation could prove ominous. The Texans will face another high-powered offense in the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston in Week 2.

Whether or not the Texans will have To’oTo’o in that contest remains unclear.