Texans Trade Spot Starter to 49ers, Add Cowboys Backup in Separate Deal

The Houston Texans have acquired Nathan Thomas from the Dallas Cowboys.

That was one of two trades the Texans made along their offensive line, with the other parting with former starter Jarrett Patterson.

“Source: The #Texans are trading for #Cowboys OT Nathan Thomas, adding some depth on their offensive line,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on X on August 30. “He stays in-state.”

“#Texans send a 2027 seventh-round pick to #Cowboys in exchange for offensive tackle Nathan Thomas (6-foot-5, 330), former seventh-round draft pick from Louisiana,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 30. “Has played in 17 career games with four starts. Depth with Braden Smith recovering from partially torn plantar fascia foot injury.”

Texans Double Down on O-Line Trades

Not long after, Rapoport reported the Texans’ second trade, sending offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson to the NFC.

“The #49ers are adding to their offensive line, sources say, as they are trading for #Texans interior OL Jarrett Patterson,” Rapoport said in the follow-up post on X. “They have been in the market for it.”

Patterson, who turns 27 in September, started 21 of the 39 games played with the Texans.

A former sixth-round pick, Patterson was the 201st overall player off the board during the 2023 draft, but has never been able to advance beyond fill-in starter. A change of scenery could help.

Texans O-Line Taking Shape

The Texans overhauled their line this offseason, making adding a tackle more sensible than retaining another interior lineman. That the 49ers came calling was a bonus, with the Texans primed to cut Patterson before finalizing the trade.

Keylan Rutledge has locked up one spot at either guard or center.

He joins left tackle Aireontae Ersery and right guard Ed Ingram as locks. Wilson’s update seems to confirm what has appeared to be the case: that Trent Brown will start a right tackle