Texans Trade Pitch Adds Dolphins Playmaker With ‘Big-Play Potential’

David Montgomery is poised to lead what the Houston Texans hope is a revitalized running game in 2026. However, questions remain about his backups, which could make Jaylen Wright a fitting trade target for the Texans.

The Texans are also hoping an overhaul of their offensive line will lead to improvement in their ground attack.

Adding Wright could be a hedge against some other significant factors working against them.

Jaylen Wright Lands With Texans in New Trade Pitch

In addition to Montgomery, the Texans still have 2025 fourth-round pick Woody Marks, 2024 sixth-rounder Jawhar Jordan, and British Brooks, the latter of whom operates as the team’s fullback. None of the Texans’ other backs has Wright’s combination of size and skill set.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested the Texans as a potential landing spot for Wright, who could be the odd man out in Miami, where the Dolphins have De’Von Achane and Ollie Gordon.

Moton suggested the Texans trade a “late 2027 pick” to Miami for Wright.

Texans get:

Jaylen Wright

Dolphins get:

Late 2027 draft pick

“The Texans acquired running back David Montgomery from the Detroit Lions to bolster their ground attack. He’s entering his age-29 term after sharing the backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs for three seasons. Houston should add another early-down ball-carrier to split touches with Montgomery. Last season, Woody Marks averaged an inefficient 3.6 yards per carry as the team’s lead rusher,” Moton wrote on July 14.

“Houston can inquire about Wright, who may be expendable on the Miami Dolphins’ rebuilding squad. He’s in competition with Ollie Gordon II for the No. 2 spot behind De’Von Achane. This move would give the Texans a solid early-down duo while Marks retains a specialist receiving role and adds kick-return duties.”

Texans Have Clear Vision for Backfield

Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett told KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson in June that Montgomery is a “three-down back,” and that Marks’ “role is gonna pick up. Some third-down, special teams. Kick-off return guy. But more importantly, probably in the passing game.”

Still, adding Wright could hedge against Montgomery’s age or Marks and Jordan’s (and Brooks’) limitations.

He is just two years removed from being the 120th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

“Explosive back with good size and breakaway speed,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft that year. “Wright’s big-play potential and talent as a pass catcher should make him a Day 2 target as a future starter.”

So far in his career, Wright has rushed for 537 yards and 2 touchdowns on 138 carries.

His 3.9 yards per carry are not much better than Marks’ per-carry numbers (3.6 PC) for a 197-703-2 line as a rookie. He has also been used sparingly as a receiver, with eight grabs for 52 yards.

Wright’s sophomore season was better than his first, and he improved to 4.1 YPC. However, Marks could progress similarly in his second campaign. In the end, it could take an injury to someone in the Texans’ backfield for the team to explore outside options.

Houston has veteran Evan Hull and rookies Joshua Pitsenberger and Noah Whittington, too.