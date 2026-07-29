Texans Sign Former Raiders Wide Receiver, Cut Ties With 6-Foot-5 Rookie

The Houston Texans are bringing in former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner. The Texans officially start training camp today, so Turner is joining at the right time, offering another body as Houston navigates some injury issues.

Those issues are not considered serious, though.

Turner’s arrival did cost another player their roster spot, but even that subsequent decision can be framed in a positive light.

Texans Sign Ex-Raiders WR DJ Turner

“#Texans sign receiver D.J. Turner per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X on July 29, adding in a follow-up post, “#Texans add depth at receiver with Jaylin Noel on non-football injury list. D.J. Turner worked out for team this summer. Noel injury not considered long term or serious per league source.”

The Texans confirmed the news a short while later.

Turner, 29, is a former undrafted free agent who joins the Texans with 158 career receiving yards and 1 touchdown on 16 receptions. He has returned kicks before, but has 17 punt and kick returns combined in his career.

That clouds just how much the Texans plan to lean on Turner.

They will most likely slot him in at the bottom of the depth chart. Their incumbents can move up one rung while Noel recovers.

“#Texans second-year slot wide receiver and returner Jaylin Noel, who was placed on non-football injury list today, is dealing with a short-term, undisclosed injury, per a league source,” Wilson reported on X on July 28. “Not a cause for concern heading into training camp. He’ll be back.”

Texans Cut Ties With Louis Hansen

Turner’s arrival spelled the end of tight end Louis Hansen’s tenure with the Texans, per The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander.

The Texans signed Hansen amid injury concerns with fellow rookie and second-round draft pick Marlin Klein. Klein was limited during the Texans’ offseason program, but that too was expected to be cleared up by training camp.

Per Wilson, that is indeed what has happened.

“#Texans rookie tight end Marlin Klein, a second-round draft pick @UMichFootball recovered from strained hamstring that kept him out in the spring,” Wilson noted in a post on X on July 28.

This story will be updated shortly…