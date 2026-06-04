Texans Cut 2,100-Yard WR, Add 6-Foot-5 TE After Patriots Interest

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans now boast seven tight ends on their roster, with their latest addition being Louis Hansen.

Hansen joins a group that has battled injuries last season, perhaps limiting what offensive coordinator Nick Caley wanted to do. The Texans have invested in their tight end room in every avenue: via the draft, free agency, and trades.

His arrival means another player’s time has come to an end, at least for now.

Texans Add Former Huskies TE Louis Hansen

The Texans’ decision to bring in Hansen comes amid uncertainty around rookie second-round pick Marlin Klein.

“The Texans signed undrafted rookie tight end Louie Hansen, per his agent John Pace,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson wrote on June 3. “Texans rookie tight end Marlin Klein missed practice Tuesday. When asked if he had an update on Klein, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans replied: ‘No.’”

Hansen enters his rookie season after being lightly used as a receiver in college.

He finished his career, split between the UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines, with 463 yards and 4 touchdowns in 40 games across five seasons (two at Michigan, three at UConn).

However, he is 6-foot-5 and quick enough to be an effective blocker and short-yardage target. Hansen, who had interest from the New England Patriots, must contend with Texans starter Dalton Schultz, as well as Klein and fellow recent draft picks Cade Stover and Brevin Jordan.

With the group’s history of injuries, the path is not too daunting, but still lofty.

Notably, Hansen and Klein were teammates in college on the Wolverines during the 2022 campaign.

Texans Cut Ties With Homegrown WR Jalen Walthall

With Hansen’s arrival, the Texans decided to sever ties with fellow rookie UDFA Jalen Walthall, a local product who attended the University of the Incarnate Word.

“#Texans waived Jalen Walthall with addition of Louie Hansen,” Wilson posted on June 4.

Walthall finished his time with the Cardinals with 2,137 yards and 22 touchdowns on 155 receptions over the past two seasons. He was always going to be a long-shot option for the Texans, who have invested heavily into their wide receiver corps in recent years.

In addition to two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins, the Texans have recent draft picks Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson, as well as rookie sixth-rounder Lewis Bond.

Texans Get Mixed Practice Update

Klein did not practice again on Thursday, along with Texans teammates Braden Smith, Layne Pryor, and Tank Dell. Veterans Danielle Hunter and Sheldon Rankins continue to be absent from the voluntary portion of the offseason program.

Dell, Pryor, and Smith are the only verified injury issues.

Per Wilson, Collins and new Texans defensive lineman Logan Hall were limited. That is noted progress for Collins, who had been a non-participant.

The Texans also got Jamal Hill back at practice, while Trent Brown returned as well. While the list is long on backups, Collins, Hunter, Rankins, and Smith are all starters. Their statuses will be ones to watch first and foremost.

But depth must also be a priority.

Injuries are a given in the NFL, and the Texans had to battle through being shorthanded at several key positions on the roster, including tight end and wide receiver.