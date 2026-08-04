Texans Sign Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Playmaker

The Houston Texans are not done with their roster just yet, agreeing to a deal with veteran and former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Montrell Washington.

Houston has made several changes to their group this offseason, including at the wide receiver position. Washington previously drew interest from the team and had a workout. Now, he joins a still-crowded room.

That sets the stage for the versatile contributor to need to put his best foot forward.

Texans Add Ex-Chiefs Wide Receiver Montrell

“#Texans sign receiver and returner Montrell Washington, per a league source. Worked out for team recently. Successful workout culminates in a deal today,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 4. “Repped by @ASCEND_FB @RandyMFisher.”

Before landing on the Texans’ radar, Washington was a fifth-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in 2022.

He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in 2023, despite not seeing the field at WR that season.

Washington, 27, has four receptions for 2 yards and five rushing attempts for 30 yards. His true value, however, is in his ability to contribute in the return game, where he has for the Chiefs during that Super Bowl run.

This comes on the heels of the Texans placing veteran and former Las Vegas Raiders wideout DJ Turner on injured reserve.

There is still a long way to go before Washington can claim a roster spot for the season, though.

This story will be updated shortly…