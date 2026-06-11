Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About Texans Trade

This offseason marked four years since the Houston Texans traded Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

A lot has changed since the three-time Pro Bowler donned a uniform for Houston.

Heading into this coming season with the Browns with a new coaching staff and a clean slate after missing all of the 2025 campaign due to injuries, Watson did not mince words about where he is now compared to when he first arrived from the Texans.

Deshaun Watson Gets Candid About Texans Trade Comments

Watson spoke to the local media for the first time since his injury last season, and the former Texans star fielded a question about Browns owner Jimmy Haslam saying that their trade for him was a “swing-and-miss.”

Watson downplayed the remarks.

He insisted his relationship with the organization was good, citing Haslem and his wife, co-owner Dee Haslam, attending his wedding.

“It happens and things like that,” Watson told reporters before offering an analogy. “One of my favorite baseball players that I’ve been watching is Bryce Harper. Sometimes he swings [and misses], but he stands back up, and he get another opportunity, and he hits a home run. So, you never know what the opportunity might show up, and that’s what I have right now.”

Watson also said, “Of course,” he is in a better spot now than when he was traded, adding, “There was a lot going on. So, yeah, I’m in a way better space. And I’ve matured, and mentally, I’m in a great position. And again, I’m in a great space. I’m happy. So, I’m enjoying life.”

The trade came amid more than 20 sexual assault allegations against the QB.

With his legal woes behind him, Watson lauded his home life and said that he and his wife, Jilly Anais, work diligently to maintain their peace.

He also expressed appreciation for the organization “always having my back.” The QB said that he is just “enjoying” his current situation and has not thought about the future. Watson noted that the kind of injuries he has battled in recent years were different than those of years past.

He also noted that he had overcome adversity before and that he was “able to grow and learn.”

Deshaun Watson Gets Honest About Browns Fans

Watson was asked about Browns fans’ polarized reaction to his most recent on-field injury when he tore his Achilles tendon.

He said that he “had emotions at the time, but you grow out of it.”

“At the end of the day, I can’t control what people support. I think that’s their own opinions. I think that all I can do is just put out the best person I am. Showcase who I am as a person, as a player, as a teammate, and what I represent as an individual,” Watson said.

“Outside of that, I can’t focus on what the outside is saying or what they–I have no control over that other than just putting out the best product that I can put out as a person and as a player.”

The “biggest” change Watson has made is becoming more of an “introvert.”

“I don’t really get into all the outside stuff and noise like I used to,” Watson said. “I used to be a social person back in the day, and kind of more open. But now, I’m just kind of watching my surroundings and my moves and just kind of focus on the things that I need to focus on. And that’s the ones that I really got love for and people that support me.”

Most encouragingly for the Browns, Watson noted, “I can say that now I’m fully healthy, ready to go. This last year, I was able to conquer that. And then, I just say I haven’t really been 100% since that Tennessee game in ‘23.”