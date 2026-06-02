Myles Garrett Breaks Silence After Trade to Rams

The dust continues to settle following his blockbuster trade from the Cleveland Browns. But new Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett has finally offered his thoughts on the entire situation that has shaken the league.

Garrett has spent his entire career to this point with the Browns. He has earned an impressive array of accolades along the way.

The city and organization will, undoubtedly, hold a place in his heart forever.

Rams’ Myles Garrett Sends Message After Browns Trade

Long before he was the newest Rams star, the Browns made Garrett the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft. Nine years, seven Pro Bowls, and five First Team All-Pro selections later he must adjust to a change of scenery from the only NFL home he has ever known.

Several teammates and former Rams joined in the chorus of reactions. Jared Verse also shared a brief goodbye message to LA.

Garrett expounded quite a bit more.

“It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you,” Garrett said in the post shared on X on June 1. “From my very first play you embraced me, and I wanted to help bring winning back to a city whose loyalty, resilience, and belief never wavered.

“What I didn’t fully understand then was how much this city would shape me.”

Garrett continued, “Cleveland made me tougher. You challenged me. You taught me about perseverance, about showing up even when things aren’t easy, and what loyalty really looks like,” and that he “never” took their support “for granted.”

He thanked the Dawg Pound and Browns ownership, saying that the organiztion’s best days are still ahead of them.

“Loving you is easy,” Garrett said, “leaving you is the hard part.”

Garrett is the reigning sack champion. He was on a perennial also-ran in the Browns. He joins team in the Rams that was one win away from the Super Bowl in 2025. They had already shored up their biggest issue with a trade for Trent McDuffie before landing Garrett.

Browns Thank Myles Garrett

Garrett’s statement comes amid the Rams welcoming him, but also the Browns thanking him for his tenure.

“Myles never stopped raising the bar for what greatness looks like,” the Browns said in an initial post following the trade becoming official. “We are grateful for every memory and every milestone from these nine unforgettable years.”

In another post, the team said, “Myles’ impact won’t be soon forgotten.”

“Myles Garrett has been the best player on our team and one of the best defensive players in the history of the game, since we drafted him in 2017,” Browns managing partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a joint statement released on the team’s website. “His legacy is immense and we could never adequately articulate our appreciation for how he played the game and for being the best player he could be for the Cleveland Browns over the last nine years. He has left a deep imprint on our franchise, with our fans and with the Dawg Pound.”

The Haslems said that they met with Garrett over the weekend. That puts a potential timeline on when this deal was completed.