Will Anderson Jr. Gets Bad News Directly From Texans

Will Anderson Jr. made his position clear, and the Houston Texans’ ownership has made theirs.

Anderson is one of many players around the NFL who have voiced their opinions in the ongoing debate around natural grass and artificial turf as playing surfaces. Anderson, like most of those other players, is firmly of the belief that grass is superior to turf.

However, the Texans have indicated that installing natural grass at NRG (Reliant) Stadium, which is one of 15 stadiums in the NFL that use artificial turf.

Texans Owner’s Comments Unfortunate for Will Anderson Jr.

The grass-turf debate got renewed life this summer, as several NFL stadiums retrofitted their grounds with the former in accordance with the FIFA World Cup. One of those stadiums was NRG (Reliant), making the matter of personal significance for Anderson and the Texans.

It was an extensive and non-cost-effective process. With the World Cup over, those stadiums–NRG included–have rolled back their updates to their previous playing surfaces.

According to Texans co-owner and chairman Cal McNair, that is how it will stay.

“Each stadium’s a little bit different. Indoor stadiums are–that would be a challenge to have grass in there. When we opened this one, we did have grass. It was on a tray system, and it had some unique challenges,” McNair told reporters on August 1.

“We actually moved to the turf with very favorable reviews on that. So, each stadium’s different. We’re always looking at it. It would be a challenge to do grass in this one, though.”

Co-owner Hannah McNair also noted the Texans are proactive with their turf.

“One thing we do is we do get a new field every year,” Hannah McNair said. “I know there’s some indoor stadiums where they used the same turf from the year before. But we do–every year the technology changes as you know–and so, every year we get a new field.”

Will Anderson Jr. Makes Position Clear

The Texans have not had the kind of injury concerns in NRG that others have with their artificial turf. Still, asked directly if he preferred grass over turf and why following a practice during Texans training camp, Anderson did not mince words.

“Oh, yes, most definitely. Oh, most definitely it is. I would most definitely say grass. Grass 100%,” Anderson told reporters on July 29. “I think it’s just the natural feel of grass. Your feet not getting stuck in the ground like in turf. I had two high ankle sprains up in MetLife because of the turf, and I think grass is just a better better option, honestly.”

However, Anderson also acknowledged the decision is out of his control.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to them [the team],” Anderson said. “They’ll figure it out. But just control what you can control. Go out there, and play, and do your job.”

There have been numerous studies done on the health risks in comparison.

The NFL has taken the stance that the injury rates are close enough to consider the difference negligible. However, independent studies have shown that players have gotten hurt at an increased rate on artificial turf compared to natural grass.

Moreover, there is a markedly increased risk of catastrophic injuries on turf, per The National Center for Biotechnical Information in August 2024.

This is a fight that figures to wage on.