Texans Sign Former Colts Wide Receiver Amid Bad News on Recent Roster Addition

The Houston Texans have added Juwann Winfree to their roster.

The move further bolsters what is a deep, albeit relatively inexperienced, wide receiver room that is headlined by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins and includes recent draft picks in rookie Lewis Bond, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson.

For Winfree, it is an opportunity to go from the Indianapolis Colts to their AFC South rivals, the Texans, where he will be backed by a Super Bowl-caliber defense. But that came with a cost.

Texans Add Former Broncos Draft Pick Juwann Winfree

“Congrats @OnlyOne_JW agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @HoustonTexans,” NFL agent Mike McCartney posted on X on August 10, breaking the news of Winfree’s deal with Houston.

The Texans confirmed the news with an announcement on X.

Winfree, 29, was a sixth-round pick, taken 187th overall in the 2019 draft by the Denver Broncos. He has also played for the Green Bay Packers and was with the Texans last preseason, landing on injured reserve in August 2025.

The 6-foot-1 receiver has nine receptions for 75 yards.

However, Winfree also contributes on special teams. That is an area the Texans could use some additional camp bodies. They are navigating some injuries to some key contributors.

He would have a difficult road to a roster spot. The Texans currently roster 15 wideouts. Collins and their homegrown talent figure to have the inside track on the top six spots, though. That leaves little if any room for anyone else on the 53-man roster.

Winfree joins DJ Turner and Montrell Washington as recent Texans roster additions.

Of course, the Texans needed to make room on the roster for Winfree, and that meant someone else was removed.

Texans Make Unfortunate Decision on Veteran LB Sione Takitaki

The Texans’ move for Winfree came with the news that new linebacker Sione Takitaki, who only recently joined the team.

“The Houston Texans have placed the following player on the Reserve/Injured list,” the Texans announced on August 10 via their official website, along with the news on Winfree’s addition, putting the defender’s future in question.

Takitaki and his wife celebrated the move to the Texans on social media.

Takitaki is navigating a hamstring issue, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson on X on August 10. He is the fourth Texans linebacker who will miss time during training camp.

He joins E.J Speed and Jake Hansen, both of whom remain sidelined–Speed is expected to miss most if not all of the 2026 season–as well as Jake Hummel. Hummel has returned to Texans training camp practice, but the issue persists.