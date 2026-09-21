Alec Pierce Injury Update: Latest on Colts Star’s Status

The Indianapolis Colts came within minutes of pulling off an upset at Arrowhead on Sunday night. They led twice in the second half, forced overtime, and had the Kansas City Chiefs on the ropes before a 40-yard Harrison Butker field goal at the end of overtime sent them home with a 33-30 loss.

Jonathan Taylor carried the offense with two touchdowns along with 92 yards on the ground and another 40 through the air. Daniel Jones threw for 210 yards and a score. The Colts matched the defending champions punch for punch in one of the loudest stadiums in the league and nearly walked out with a win.

But the most significant development from Sunday night may not have been the final score.

Pierce Leaves in a Boot

Alec Pierce left the game in the first quarter with a left heel injury. The play was non-contact. Pierce was unable to bear weight on the leg and required help getting off the field. He was eventually carted back to the locker room.

After the game, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said the X-rays came back negative.

Pierce was spotted leaving the stadium in a boot and on crutches after the game. He will undergo further evaluation on Monday.

The X-rays offer some initial relief. The boot and crutches tell a different story.

Stephen Holder wrote on X: “Colts coach Shane Steichen was weirdly confident that Pierce is going to be OK, saying the x-rays were negative. But I gotta wonder if that’s premature, especially given the fact this is the same foot he had surgery on.”

The History Makes This Worrying

The injury is to the same foot that Pierce had surgery on in March. That procedure was supposed to address a lingering condition and set him up for a full 2026 season as the centerpiece of the Colts’ passing game.

Pierce was unable to participate in any team activities through the offseason, missing minicamp, training camp, and every preseason game. He returned to practice late last month and was only starting to build his workload back up when the regular season arrived.

Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million contract before the surgery, a deal that reflected what the Colts believed he could become after a breakout 2025 campaign.

Steichen expressed confidence that Pierce would be fine. Given the timeline and the fact that the same area is involved, Monday’s evaluation will carry significantly more weight than the initial X-rays.

Colts coach Shane Steichen was weirdly confident that Pierce is going to be OK, saying "the x-rays were negative." But I gotta wonder if that's premature, especially given the fact this is the same foot he had surgery on. https://t.co/SoBWiNWZPy — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 21, 2026

Final Word for the Colts

The Colts lost a heartbreaker at Arrowhead. That stings. Losing Alec Pierce to another injury on the same foot that kept him out all offseason could sting far longer.

Steichen’s confidence was notable. So was the boot. Monday’s evaluation will determine which one tells the real story.