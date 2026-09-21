Alec Pierce Injury Update Isn’t Good News For Colts

The Indianapolis Colts need all their weapons to keep up with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

They certainly need big-play WR Alec Pierce, who led the NFL in yards per catch a season ago.

Pierce is coming off a four-catch, 61-yard Week 1, and he was back out there hoping to make plays against the Chiefs in a national spotligt.

Instead, Pierce found himself limping off the field in the first quarter.

Alec Pierce Injury Update

Pierce limped to the sideline after a pass play for the Colts, although it wasn’t a play on which he made a catch.

He went straight to the blue medical tent.

He was putting no weight on his left leg as two trainers helped him off the field.

He was eventually ruled questionable to return with a heel injury.

Update: Pierce was ruled out.

Alec Pierce is in the medical tent and not looking great. Limped off the field. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 21, 2026

There’s additional concern based on the fact that it’s an apparent lower-body injury of some sort for Pierce. He had offseason heel surgery, and it limited him in the preseason.

There had originally been a question of whether Pierce would be ready for Week 1, but he eventually was good to go.

The Colts limited Pierce’s snaps just a bit in the opener, too, to allow him to get up to speed.

He was likely going to get a full workload in Week 2, but now this injury could change that.

Colts’ WR Depth Chart

The Colts don’t have a particularly deep wide receiver depth chart.

They have Josh Downs, who is reliable but nothing like Pierce. He mostly works out of the slot.

On the outside, they’ll likely have to use Laquon Treadwell a lot more.

The Colts also have the veteran Keenan Allen, who is still playing while awaiting for potential suspension news from the NFL.

Beyond that, there’s the speedy rookie Deion Burks, and the elevated-this-week Anthony Gould, who is playing in place of the injured Ashton Dulin.

The Colts could use tight ends more. Tyler Warren is on the field all the time, but Mo Alie-Cox could see more time, as could Drew Ogletree.

The Colts don’t really have a pass-catching back to play more, but Jonathan Taylor could see a bit more work in the passing game, too.

It certainly didn’t look good on the replays for Pierce, so this could be trouble for the Colts’ chances of keeping up offensively.