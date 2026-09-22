Colts Add 22-Touchdown Weapon Amid Recent Alec Pierce News

The Indianapolis Colts will be without wide receiver Alec Pierce due to an aggravated ankle injury that will force him out for “several weeks.”

A recent update reveals that instead of surgery, the wide receiver will get therapy. Ian Rapoport mentions that Pierce could return sometime in the middle of the season if everything goes well.

Needing help in the receiver room, the Colts have signed a seven-season veteran to the squad.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts are signing Darius Slayton .

Sources: The #Colts are signing former #Giants WR Darius Slayton. Slayton compiled 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 TDs during his seven-year tenure in New York. https://t.co/iZ1g1VT9c1 pic.twitter.com/l1YCyeRfOJ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 22, 2026

“Sources: The #Colts are signing former #Giants WR Darius Slayton. Slayton compiled 296 catches for 4,435 yards and 22 TDs during his seven-year tenure in New York.”

Josh Downs and Keenan Allen are the current top options for Indianapolis. But the addition of Slayton will give the team depth with Pierce out for the time being.

Now in Indy, Darius Slayton will reunite with a former long-time teammate.

Darius Slayton Reunites with Quarterback

With Darius Slayton headed to Indianapolis, the wide receiver will play with former New York Giants teammate Daniel Jones.

Both selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, the pair played six seasons together while on the Giants and proved to be a strong duo. Slayton logged his best receiving yardage and best touchdown season with Jones throwing his way.

Back in 2023, Slayton revealed that he would like to play with Jones for the rest of his career.

“I consider myself blessed, because there have been hundreds of thousands of receivers that have come into this league and had a veteran quarterback or a rough quarterback situation. Getting to grow alongside the franchise guy is a very blessed position to be in,” Slayton said, via The Athletic. “I’m just fortunate I’m here. I’m fortunate I was drafted alongside of him, and I look forward to working with him.”

Now reunited with the AFC South team, the pair can get back to work and help the Colts snap an eight-game losing streak that began in the 2025 season.

Before Slayton signed with the Colts, Insider Josina Anderson noted Indy could be an option due to his history with Jones. Now, two weeks later, the former 2019 draftees are playing together once more.

Colts Aim to Snap Losing Streak

As noted above, the Indianapolis Colts are on a nine-game losing streak and were close to snapping that in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The offense has thrown for less than 400 yards through two games and with injuries preventing them from performing at their best, it will be hard to snap that streak.

The addition of Darius Slayton to the roster, who has chemistry with Daniel Jones, could help the team’s offensive woes.

Indianapolis currently has the longest losing streak in the NFL and aims to get its first win of the season against the Houston Texans, who also started the season with two losses.

If the team doesn’t get back on track, it could spell the end of the Shane Steichen era.